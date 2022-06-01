Rotherham player reaches agreement to end speculation over future

Jamie Lindsay has signed a new contract with Rotherham United that will run for the next two years, bringing speculation over his future with the Millers to an end, as per Yorkshire Live.

The player had been heavily linked with a move to Portsmouth with him seeing his contract with the club coming to an end this summer but he will not be heading to Fratton Park now, and is instead remaining with the Millers for the foreseeable.

Indeed, it’s an exciting time to be at Rotherham United as they look to return to the Sky Bet Championship for next season and establish themselves there, after a fine campaign in Sky Bet League One in 21/22.

Lindsay wants to be a part of that, too, and Portsmouth are now going to have to look elsewhere if they want to sign similar players to him.

The Verdict

Lindsay’s future has finally been resolved and he’ll be pleased that it is sorted and he can now focus on the next couple of seasons at least with Rotherham.

The Millers are looking to have a successful season in the Championship next year and stay there, rather than dropping straight back down, and Lindsay will hope to play his part in that challenge.