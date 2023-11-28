Rotherham United are continuing their search for a new manager, following the sacking of Matt Taylor earlier this month.

Taylor joined the Millers back in October 2022, departing Exeter City to take over at The New York Stadium.

Following that move, Taylor guided Rotherham to a 19th place finish in the Championship at the end of that season.

However, the 41-year-old was then dismissed from his role with the club on the 13th November, after winning just two of the first 16 league games of the campaign, leaving them mired in the relegation zone.

Having made that decision to part company with Taylor, the club are still yet to announce a permanent replacement to take over at The New York Stadium.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest news on Rotherham United's search for a new manager, right here.

Rowett talks held

One of the most recent names to have been linked with the vacant role at the New York Stadium is Gary Rowett.

The 49-year-old is currently out of work, after leaving his role with the Millers' Championship rivals Millwall last month, after around four years in charge at The Den, although it seems there may be a possibility for him to return to managing in the division reasonably quickly.

According to recent reports from The Rotherham Advertiser, Rowett fits the criteria that the Millers are looking for, and there has been contact about a potential deal, although others such as former Wigan manager Leam Richardson are also said to have been in contention for the role.

Current Championship Standings Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 21st Huddersfield Town 17 -14 16 22nd Rotherham United 17 -17 12 23rd QPR 17 -17 10 24th Sheffield Wednesday 17 -21 6 As of 28th November 2023

Stewart opens up on manager search

It is now over two weeks since Rotherham sacked Taylor, and with the club still in the relegation zone, those connected with the Millers will be keen to see confirmation of a replacement soon.

Now it seems as though movement could soon be made, with club chairman Tony Stewart revealing that he is set to step up the search for a new manager in the coming days, having been out of the country during the international break, when Taylor's exit had been announced.

Stewart also went on to suggest that he has been impressed by the number and standard of candidates interested in the role, something that may bode well for the club when it comes to Taylor's replacement.

Carlisle gets Johansson backing

With Rotherham still searching for a new permanent manager, it was Wayne Carlisle - who has previously been part of Taylor's coaching staff - who took charge of the Millers in their 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Friday night.

Speaking ahead of that match, Carlisle admitted that he would be keen to take over the role on a permanent basis, and it seems at least some members of the Millers' first-team squad would also be keen to see that happen.

When asked about the possibility of Carlisle taking the role on a full-time basis, Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson revealed he is "100%" sure the squad would be pleased to see the 44-year-old take on that role, while praising the former Crystal Palace manager for the work he has done while stepping into that position with the Millers.