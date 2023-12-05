Highlights Rotherham United in relegation zone and still searching for permanent manager after sacking Matt Taylor.

Interim manager Wayne Carlisle has shown the team's ability to compete with recent draws against Leeds and Birmingham.

Nathan Jones rejected the chance to replace Taylor, Steve Evans among possible candidates. Carlisle continues to prepare team for upcoming match against Swansea.

Rotherham United remain without a permanent manager after sacking Matt Taylor during the international break in November.

Rotherham continue managerial search

It was always expected to be a tough campaign for the Millers, and that has proven to be the case, with the club currently in the relegation zone and seven points from safety.

They have shown some fight under interim boss Wayne Carlisle though, with recent draws against Leeds United and Birmingham City proving that they can compete at this level.

However, there is a frustration among some of the fans that a decision on Taylor’s successor is yet to be made, but there have been plenty of rumours over the past few days.

Related Rotherham United must look to ex-QPR manager following Nathan Jones knock-back: View With Jones now seemingly out of the running for the Millers, attentions should now turn to an ex QPR, Brentford and Nottingham Forest manager

And, here we provide a round-up of the latest news as the Rotherham managerial search continues…

Nathan Jones turns down Rotherham role

One man who has been heavily linked with the vacancy is Nathan Jones.

On paper, he would have been a real coup for the Yorkshire side if they could bring him in, with Jones having worked with wonders at Luton in the past, even if his spells with Stoke and Southampton were underwhelming.

But, it seems as though he won’t be taking the job, as Football Insider revealed that he had rejected the chance to replace Taylor, in what was a setback for the Rotherham board.

It’s unclear how advanced things were, but Jones was spotted at St. Andrew’s when the Millers picked up a point, and played well, against Wayne Rooney’s side over the weekend.

Steve Evans is an option

The decision-makers at Rotherham are now looking at other candidates, and one name in the frame, according to the Rotherham Advertiser, is Steve Evans.

Of course, the Scotsman is well-known and appreciated at Rotherham, after having a three-year spell with the club earlier in his career, which was hugely successful.

Evans took the club from League Two to the Championship during what was an exciting period for the club. So, he knows the chairman, the fans and the sort of demands the club has.

But, it remains to be seen whether he will leave Stevenage, who are flying high under his guidance in League One, after winning promotion last season.

Crucially, the update states that Evans is not the only man in the mix, with several contenders under consideration.

Wayne Carlisle continues preparation for Swansea clash

Despite all the noise about who will succeed Taylor, the players have to focus on matters on the pitch, and, as mentioned, they have done that pretty well on the whole.

Carlisle deserves huge credit for that, as he has kept the group united, and they are giving their all as they look to climb out of the bottom three.

So, he will be leading the team as normal as they turn their attention to the game at home to Swansea this weekend.

The Welsh side are without a manager after making the decision to sack Michael Duff on Monday evening, and it’s unclear whether they will have a new boss in place for the fixture on Saturday.