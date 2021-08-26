Rotherham manager Paul Warne provides update on Middlesbrough-linked striker

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has revealed that the club has received no concrete offers for Championship-linked striker Michael Smith, as per a tweet from Adam Oxley of BBC Sheffield.

The tweet proceeds to state that he is aware of the interest in The Millers’ striker and expects calls over his availability in what remains of this transfer window.

Middlesbrough have been linked with a move for the 29-year-old earlier this window, but it is unknown if they are still an interested party, and who else may be monitoring the striker’s situation now.

Smith hit double figures last season in the Championship with Rotherham, providing a further three assists in 44 league matches.

The 6 ft 3 front man is now off the mark in the lower division too, scoring the winner in the club’s 1-0 victory over Morecambe last week.

The verdict

Smith is an excellent forward at League One level, and proved himself in the Championship last season, with his power and pace causing havoc for opposing defences.

There is no denying that Smith would bolster the front-lines of a whole host of Championship clubs, and it would be no real surprise to see him depart the Yorkshire club in what remains of this transfer window.

If no deal is struck, then Warne will be a happy man. It is expected that if Rotherham are to mount another promotion challenge, then Smith would be at the forefront of their push if he stays at the club.

It is interesting to see if other clubs do express more than just a slight interest in Smith. He has the athleticism, goalscoring ability, and graft to operate at Championship level.

