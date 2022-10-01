Rotherham interim manager Richard Wood relishes ‘special moment’

Rotherham’s Richard Wood has just about crossed everything off the list this season, from solid defender to goalscorer and now manager.

He’s been a key reason as to why Rotherham have enjoyed a bright start to life in the Championship and will be looking to steady the ship after Paul Warne’s departure to Derby.

Wood can only be counted as a legend at the New York Stadium and if he can guide the Millers through what could be a turbulent period, then he will cement that status.

But for now, he’s excited for his chance to impress in the dugout alongside fellow interim manager Lee Peltier, telling The Yorkshire Post: “It has been really enjoyable and it can go on my CV that I have done this and all I want is for us to get three points and then whatever happens is going to happen.

“I am glad of the experience and honoured to be asked to do it. The family are looking forward to it and it will be another proud moment for me to lead the team out as a caretaker with Pelts.

“It’s a special moment and something different to look back on.”

Wood went onto mention how the key aim this week has been maintain the positve atmosphere that has been generated at the club this season which has contributed massively to their good start.

“It’s been nice this week. People have been wishing the time well and Pelts has been getting loads of messages as well. We have just wanted a positive atmosphere around so everyone gets positive thoughts. And that’s all we could ask for.”

With Mark Bonner reportedly turning down the opportunity to manage the Millers, Wood and Peltier could find themselves in charge for a much longer period of time.

The Verdict

it’s interesting that Wood and Peltier have been thrust into this situation, much like Paul Warne was six years ago.

Both players have been in the game for a long time, picking up experience from a variety of different managers over the years, with Neil Warnock, Steve Evans, Kenny Jackett all managing both players at some point in their careers.

That influence could stand them in good stead as they look to maintain Rotherham’s good start to Championship life.