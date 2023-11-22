Highlights Rotherham United have begun the interview stage in their search for a new manager, following the sacking of Matt Taylor.

Gary Rowett is under consideration for the role and would be a highly sought-after appointment due to his previous success in the Championship.

It may take another week or so for Rotherham to announce their new boss, and assistant Wayne Carlisle is expected to lead the team in the meantime.

Rotherham United have made contact with Gary Rowett as they prepare to conduct interviews with contenders to replace Matt Taylor.

Who will be the next Rotherham manager?

The Millers made the decision to sack Taylor during the international break after a 5-0 defeat to Watford left the side 22nd in the Championship and four points from safety.

They didn’t have a replacement lined up, and a host of names have been linked with the vacancy in the past few days, but it appears no appointment is imminent.

That’s after the Rotherham Advertiser revealed that the club are now at the interview stage, as they look to find the best candidate for the role.

Gary Rowett in contention for Rotherham job

It’s no secret that the club are targeting someone with Championship experience, and the update has stated that Rowett is under consideration, with the ex-Millwall chief having had initial discussions with the Yorkshire side.

As well as that, Leam Richardson is someone the club will consider, although the update stresses that there are several others in the mix who have not yet been named.

Would Gary Rowett be a good appointment?

It would seem like a no-brainer if Rotherham can convince Rowett to join, as he has proven himself at Championship level over the years, so it would be a real coup.

His most recent spell with Millwall is where most fans will look, and the 49-year-old recorded four top-half finishes for the Lions.

Even though there was a frustration they couldn’t reach the top six, the reality is that Rowett overperformed when you look at the resources he had.

Prior to that, he had done well with Birmingham City, and he has also managed Burton Albion, Derby and Stoke, so he would arrive with a lot of experience and know-how.

Rotherham United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Sam Nombe Exeter City Permanent Andre Green Slo. Bratislava Permanent Cafu Nottingham Forest Permanent Grant Hall Middlesbrough Permanent Dillon Phillips Cardiff City Permanent Christ Tiehi Slovan Liberec Permanent Fred Onyedinma Luton Town Loan Arvin Appiah UD Almeria Loan Sebastian Revan Aston Villa Loan Dexter Lembikisa Wolves Loan Sam Clucas Free Agent Permanent

It remains to be seen whether he is very interested in the role, but, on paper at least, he would seem to be the ideal fit for Rotherham as they battle to stay in the Championship.

What next for Rotherham?

You could understand why the club made the decision to sack Taylor over the international break, as it gives you more time than you would normally expect mid-season when it comes to finding a replacement.

In truth, it’s a slight surprise that they still haven’t named his successor, and it seems as though it could be another week or so before the new boss does come in.

Taylor’s assistant Wayne Carlisle has been leading the team since his exit, and he is likely to be the man in the dugout on Friday night when they host Leeds United.

That’s obviously a really tough test for the Millers, who are currently four points behind Huddersfield, who they will hope to catch over the coming weeks.

This is the start of a very busy run for Rotherham, as they travel to Hull City in the week before making the trip to Birmingham next weekend as the fixtures start to pile up heading into the festive period.