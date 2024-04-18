Highlights Richardson sacked as Rotherham United manager, Steve Evans to take over immediately. Surprise decision for many.

Fans shocked by Richardson's sacking. Evans previously managed the club with decent success. Timing seems odd.

Strong League One pedigree for Richardson, who led Wigan to title. Evans known for needing financial backing, but considered proven manager.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leam Richardson has been sacked as Rotherham United manager, and Steve Evans has left Stevenage to take his place with immediate effect.

The decision to part ways with the 44-year-old came as a surprise to many on Wednesday morning.

The Millers' relegation was confirmed two Fridays ago, when they lost to fellow Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle, but the plan all along seemed to be that he was going to be the man in charge come the start of the 24/25 campaign at the AESSEAL New York stadium.

Instead of Richardson, it will be Evans, who is taking over as manager, having left Boro with immediate effect to join the Millers. The Scottish boss previously took charge of the club from April 2012 to September 2015.

Football League World's Rotherham fan pundit, Tom Eyre, has given his reaction to the shock news of Richardson's sacking.

Rotherham fan's reaction to Leam Richardson's sacking

Eyre believes that the decision to get rid of Richardson wasn't the right one, and that he would have been the right person for their upcoming return to League One.

He said: "Time will tell if the decision to sack Richardson was the right one, or not. I'm very shocked. It was only a couple of weeks ago that our chairman said that he was the man to see us through to next season, that Richardson wanted to be here, wanted to make sure that things were going well, and that he wanted to prove himself.

"I can't see it being a sacking. I think one of them has decided to walk or part ways. It's just a huge shock.

"I didn't think that this would happen this season, I thought that he'd be given until Christmas at the least, so yeah, I'm just in shock.

"But given his huge losses, given the fact that there wasn't an up-turn in form, or the football, you can argue that it is the right decision. Personally, I don't think it is. I thought that he was the man for League One, and he would have rebuilt the club, and the culture, much more efficiently than anyone else will do."

Timing of Leam Richardson's departure feels odd

The 44-year-old has a very strong League One pedigree. He won the league with Wigan Athletic in the 2021/22 season, beating Rotherham to top spot by two points. The decision for him to be in charge wasn't a very left-field one, but the decision to get rid of him is.

Evans has had a lot of success with the Millers in the past, and, as a result of that, he's someone that knows and understands the club. His record with the club is almost as good as any of the other teams that he has managed in his career.

Steve Evans' Rotherham United record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 173 72 45 56 41.6

However, he wasn't readily available. It wasn't like there was a brilliant option that suddenly popped up and they had to try and get there before anyone else.

The Scotsman got Stevenage surprisingly close to the play-offs this season, in what is their first season back in the third tier of English football.

So, bringing in Evans isn't a bad appointment. He's certainly a proven manager at this level, although he has the reputation of being someone who needs a lot of financial backing. But why was now the time to sack Richardson? That is the intriguing, and confusing, part of the equation.