Rotherham eyeing transfer agreement for rarely seen Middlesbrough player

Rotherham United are keen to sign centre back Grant Hall from Middlesbrough, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Hall joined Middlesbrough on a free transfer back in the summer of 2020, following his departure from another Championship side, QPR.

However, the defender has since struggled for opportunities at The Riverside Stadium, making just 28 appearances across his two seasons with ‘Boro, only eight of which came during the most recent campaign.

Now it seems as though the 30-year-old could again be on the move this summer, with newly promoted Championship Rotherham a potential destination.

Can you get 30/30 on this Rotherham United quiz?

1 of 30 In what year were Rotherham United formed? 1925 1929 1933 1937

According to this latest update, the Millers are keen to sign Hall on loan for next season, and are hoping to raise funds to make a deal happen, with the centre back reportedly available.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Hall’s contract with Middlesbrough, and it has therefore been suggested that the centre back will want a permanent move when any temporary deal comes to an end.

So far this summer, Rotherham have made six senior signings, with Peter Kioso, Cameron Humphreys, Tom Eaves, Cohen Bramall, Conor Washington and Jamie McCart all joining the club.

The Verdict

This could be a rather useful signing for Rotherham to make ahead of the new season.

Paul Warne’s side are still short on options in the centre of their defence, an area they can ill afford to be left exposed in during the coming campaign.

Bringing in Hall would fill a gap in that position, with a player who has plenty of pedigree at this level, and whose experience could help some of those younger players coming through at the club.

Given it would give the defender the opportunity of more game time, you feel this is a move that could work for all concerned, meaning it may not be a huge surprise if it does happen this summer.