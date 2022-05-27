Rotherham confirm addition of 35-cap international

Rotherham United have made their first new signing ahead of the 2022-23 Championship season by bringing in striker Conor Washington on a free transfer, the Millers have confirmed.

The 30-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a contract with the South Yorkshire outfit, with the length of the deal undisclosed.

It marks a return to the Championship for Washington, who last played in the second tier for Sheffield United during the 2018-19 season.

Quiz: Can you name which club Rotherham United sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Matt Crooks? Millwall Middlesbrough Nottingham Forest Sheffield United

Washington started his career as a prolific forward for non-league St Ives Town before being snapped up by Newport County in 2012.

He then moved up the levels two years later to play for Peterborough United and in 2016 he made a seven-figure move to Queens Park Rangers, scoring 13 times in the Championship in 92 matches.

Most recently, Washington was at Charlton Athletic of League One for two years, scoring 22 goals in 71 appearances before he was surprisingly released at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Washington also brings international experience to the Rotherham forward line, having been capped 35 times by the Northern Ireland national team, scoring six goals in the process.

The Verdict

Washington is an intriguing addition to Paul Warne’s side as he’s been by no means a goalscorer at Championship level before.

It was a surprise that Charlton decided to release him after two double-figure scoring seasons in League One, but many probably didn’t expect him to jump up a level.

Millers supporters probably won’t be expecting much in the way of goals from the 30-year-old, but what he does specialise in is being energetic.

He could be a decent foil for Michael Smith, who knows where the back of the net is, but there must be further attacking additions this summer at the New York Stadium or else their strike-force won’t be good enough to survive in the Championship.