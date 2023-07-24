Highlights 19-year-old Dexter Lembikisa is set to join Rotherham on loan from Wolves, despite interest from multiple Championship clubs.

Lembikisa has shown promise in his appearances for Wolves' first team and has impressed with the Jamaican national team.

Rotherham prioritized bringing in a right-back this summer and Lembikisa's speed, determination, and quality on the ball make him an excellent option.

Rotherham are set to sign Wolves youngster Dexter Lembikisa on loan ahead of several Championship rivals.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated at Molineux, and he did make four appearances in all competitions for Wolves in the previous campaign.

However, with Nelson Semedo first-choice, and Julen Lopetegui strengthening the right-back department with the signing of Matt Doherty last week, it’s been cleared for Lembikisa to leave on loan.

And, according to TEAMtalk, the teenager is poised to link up with Rotherham, despite plenty of other interest in the player.

“TEAMtalk understands that Rotherham United have beaten off a host of clubs to land Wolves highly-rated full-back Dexter Lembikisa.

“We understand that the likes of West Brom, Coventry, Stoke, Sheff Wed, QPR and their sister club Grasshoppers Zurich all showed an interest but Rotherham have persuaded the Jamaican international to move to South Yorkshire.”

With Wes Harding having left the club on a free transfer this summer, and subsequently signed for Millwall, bringing in a right-back was always going to be a priority for Matt Taylor this summer.

What qualities will Dexter Lembikisa bring to Rotherham?

Lembikisa has shone for Wolves’ development side over the years, but it’s obviously a big step up to the Championship. However, there were promising signs from the youngster when he was involved in the first-team last season, particularly at Liverpool away in the FA Cup, where he shone.

Likewise, the defender has impressed with Jamaica on international duty. After earning his first call-up to a big squad earlier this year, he did enough to earn a spot in the Gold Cup that was played this summer. Lembikisa featured in every game as the Reggae Boyz reached the semi-finals, where they lost to Mexico.

As a player, Lembikisa is very quick, and he has a willingness to get forward, whilst his speed and determination means he is a tough defender to beat. He has also shown a lot of quality on the ball, whether that’s carrying it up the pitch or with his end product.

Of course, there are areas of Lembikisa’s game that need to improve, which is no surprise considering his lack of experience, but he has the tools to be an excellent defender.

The faith Wolves have in the youngster was evident by the fact he signed a new contract until the summer of 2026 earlier this year as a reward for his breakthrough.

Rotherham united summer transfer plans

It was always going to be a difficult summer for the Millers, as the reality is that they don’t have the financial power of many rivals in the division.

Therefore, they have to look for bargains and loan deals, and Lembikisa looks like a shrewd bit of business. The fact they appear to have seen off so many Championship sides proves that, so Taylor will be delighted to get this over the line.

Rotherham start the season with a trip to the Bet365 Stadium to take on Stoke City on August 5.