Ross Wallace opens up on previous transfer situation involving Preston North End and Burnley

Former Preston North End star Ross Wallace would have signed a new contract with the club had he have been offered one before his big move to Burnley, according to LancsLive.

Wallace moved from Preston to Burnley in 2010 after making 57 appearances for The Lilywhites. The Scottish international went on to play 149 games for Burnley in a five-year spell at the club. The move even saw Wallace secure a season of Premier League football having gained promotion with Burnley under manager Sean Dyche in 2016.

However, the former Preston fan favourite Wallace has confirmed how it could have all been avoided when talking on the latest from the Finney podcast.

“A bid had come in from Burnley. I think it was £1 million quid or something and he went ‘we’re struggling financially’.

“I just went in and said, ‘I’m just going to stay, I like being at the club and I’m happy, I don’t want to move’ – Darren went ‘right, that’s fine no problem’.

“I swear to God, I left the training ground, didn’t even get in the house and got a phone call back: “Sorry Ross, the club need the money and you need to move” – that was it.”

Preston North End quiz: 19 facts you may not know about Deepdale – But are they true?

1 of 19 Deepdale was built in 1875 True False

Wallace was a huge fan favourite at Deepdale at received his fair share of stick for completing the move to Burnley which at the time was not seen as a step up.

Wallace goes on to tell the podcast how the move was purely seen as money driven by some people.

“Burnley had just been relegated and had a really good squad; I ended up spending five or six years at Burnley. At the time I didn’t want to move, and I’ve got battered since with people saying I wanted to move for the money.

“I was on the same money as at Preston. If Preston would’ve offered me a new contract, there and then, I would’ve signed it in a heartbeat.”

Sadly, Preston were also relegated in the same season that they sold Wallace making the move even more painful for fans to swallow.

The Verdict

Despite Wallace finally being able to tell his side of the story it comes as little consolation over 10 years on for the fans of Preston North End.

At the end of it all the move turned out to be a good one for the Scottish international who reached the promised land of the Premier League, albeit very briefly.

However, for Preston seeing their star player leave to join a league rival and then being relegated in that same season it’s not going to bring back fond memories.

Who would have known what could have happened if Wallace was handed a new contract?