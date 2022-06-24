Ross Stewart’s future at Sunderland: What is the latest news?

Sunderland will be determined to make a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign when they face Coventry City in the Championship on July 31st.

Black Cats manager Alex Neil will be hoping to call upon the services of Ross Stewart for this particular fixture following the forward’s goal-scoring escapades last season.

Stewart helped Sunderland secure promotion to the second-tier by scoring 26 goals and providing five assists in 48 league appearances.

As a result of his eye-catching displays, the Scotland international has recently attracted interest from a number of clubs.

Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers and Rangers have all been touted as potential suitors for the forward.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest news concerning Stewart’s future at Sunderland…

A report from the print edition from The Mirror (May 26, page 62) revealed that the Blades, Boro and QPR were all keeping tabs on Stewart’s situation at the Stadium of Light.

Meanwhile, a separate report from The Northern Echo earlier this month revealed that Rangers are set to line up a move for Stewart if Alfredo Morelos opts against signing a new contract at Ibrox.

Morelos’ current deal runs until 2023 and the Gers are willing to cash in on him this summer if he doesn’t commit his long-term future to the club.

Sunderland quiz: Does the Stadium of Light have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1. Portman Road (Ipswich) Bigger Smaller

In a recent interview with Chronicle Live, Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman revealed that the club are currently having discussions with Stewart over the possibility of him signing a new contract.

When you consider that Stewart’s current deal is set to expire next year, Sunderland could end the speculation surrounding his future by getting him to agree to fresh terms.

Having reached a breakthrough in terms of their negotiations with Lynden Gooch earlier this week, the Black Cats are now likely to switch their focus to convincing Stewart to extend his stay at the Stadium of Light.