One player who is likely to attract plenty of transfer attention in the summer is Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

The 26-year-old has had an injury-disrupted season, but when fit, has shown he is more than capable of being a prolific goalscorer at Championship level.

Stewart scored 26 goals for the Black Cats as they were promoted from League One last season and continued his excellent form in the second tier prior to suffering an injury in early September which kept him out for just over three months.

The Scotsman came back strongly when he returned in December, but was ruled out for the remainder of the season after sustaining an achilles injury in an FA Cup tie at Fulham in January.

His importance to the team is clear and it is no coincidence that the Black Cats have picked up just four league victories during Stewart's latest absence, which has seen their play-off push significantly stall.

Despite his injuries, Stewart has an excellent return of 11 goals and three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions this season, which is likely to put him on the radar of many clubs in the summer when he is fit again.

When does Ross Stewart's Sunderland contract expire?

Stewart's contract is due to expire in the summer, however the club do have the option to extend by a further year.

While it does give the Black Cats a degree of security, significant uncertainty still remains until he puts pen-to-paper on an extension.

Will Ross Stewart stay at Sunderland?

When asked about Stewart's future, manager Tony Mowbray said he was hopeful of tying Stewart down to a long-term extension at the Stadium of Light.

"We all hope so," Mowbray told The Northern Echo in February.

"It's not something I can really comment on because I don't get involved in it but again the coaching staff have let everybody know how important it is. But I think everybody knows how important Ross Stewart is for this football club and we hope there's positive news to come out of that as well.

"I have nothing to report at the moment, but Ross is a big personality in the dressing room as well as a huge player on the pitch for the team. We'd all hope something could be sorted and announced in the near future."

However, Stewart will likely have no shortage of suitors in the summer. Scottish Premiership club Rangers, fellow Championship sides Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City and Premier League clubs including Crystal Palace and Brentford were all keen in January, according to Sky Sports' Keith Downie.

It remains to be seen whether any of those clubs will reignite their interest, but speculation has already begun, with journalist Alan Nixon claiming Stoke are plotting a summer move for Stewart, which could prove tempting as it would see him reunite with Alex Neil at the bet365 Stadium.

Downie said in December that Stewart was settled at Sunderland and wanted to stay, but much may depend on whether Stewart commits to an extension and the size of any bids the club receive for their star man in the summer.