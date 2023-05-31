Sunderland will look back on the 2022/23 campaign with great pride and optimism as they head into the new campaign.

The Black Cats defined the odds this season and broke into the top six, despite the fact they spent the majority of the season chasing the teams above them.

However, their luck ran out in the play-offs as they were beaten by eventual winners Luton Town, and that means Sunderland will be preparing for life in the Championship once again.

Can Sunderland make the play-offs in the 2023/24 season?

Due to what the club achieved this season, there will now be a sense of optimism around the club, as they managed to do something that not many people associated with the club would have thought of.

There is no reason why the Black Cats can’t be a side that many people fear again next season, but there look to be many factors that could possibly prevent it from happening.

One being that there still seems to be a lot of uncertainty around Tony Mowbray’s future, and until this is definitely confirmed, that won't help anyone at the club.

While the club have also lost one of, if not their best player, in Amad Diallo, who has returned to Manchester United, it is unclear if they will be able to bring him back for the 2023/24 season.

While Sunderland’s achievements last season mean that there is going to be unwanted interest in some of their key players, it will be about how the club does in this summer transfer window and if they can keep hold of their big players.

One player that has attracted interest throughout his time at the Stadium of Light is striker Ross Stewart. He is a player who has big question marks over his future, ones that don’t seem to go away.

What is the latest news with Ross Stewart’s Sunderland contract?

There has been lots of speculation surrounding the future of Stewart at Sunderland and what his current contract situation at the club is.

The 26-year-old’s deal at the club was set to expire at the end of June this year, however it was revealed by the club on their official website last week that Stewart was under contract for the whole of next season.

This is because the club had a 12-month option to extend his stay and it seems the club have taken that option up.

A report from the Chronicle Live suggested that while Sunderland were looking to tie Stewart down to a new contract, they had taken the option up in his contract beforehand.

It now seems that Stewart could well stay at the Stadium of Light for this season, having had a frustrating campaign in 2022/23.

The Scottish international got off to a flying start this season, scoring five goals in his first seven league appearances.

But the forward suffered first a hamstring injury that meant he sat on the sidelines until December and then in January Stewart picked up an Achilles injury in the FA Cup game against Fulham and that resulted in him being ruled out for the season.

The 26-year-old is expected to return to pre-season for Sunderland and the club and the fanbase will be hoping the striker can have a bigger impact on their season.

As things stand currently, Stewart has another 12 months on his Sunderland contract, but it is likely that the Black Cats are going to want to discuss a further deal to fend off any potential interest this summer and beyond.