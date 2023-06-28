There will always be an element of 'what if' surrounding Sunderland's 2022/23 campaign.

In the club's first season back at Championship level, Black Cats did incredibly well to sneak into the play-off places on the final day.

However, given they would eventually go on to be defeated by Luton Town in the semi-finals, one couldn't help but think how they would have got on if they had Ross Stewart available.

Stewart suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in late January, and earlier in the campaign, had his injury troubles, too.

All in all, the Scotsman was limited to just 13 league appearances, although, in scoring t10 goals in those games, he showed he is more than cut out for Championship level.

Will Ross Stewart be fit for the start of the season?

Naturally, then, given a new season is now just around the corner, a question on the minds of a lot of Sunderland fans is whether or not Ross Stewart will be fit for the new campaign.

Thankfully, the Sunderland Echo have provided an update on his current situation in a recent Q and A.

In that Q and A, the Sunderland Echo report: "Stewart is making good progress in his recovery from a major achilles injury, but has not yet joined the main group in the early stages of pre-season training."

"That was expected, with Sunderland for a while now targeting the middle/latter stages of pre-season for his return.

"As such he is unlikely to be fully fit and available for the start of the Championship season, though it is of course a fluid situation."

What is the latest on Ross Stewart's Sunderland future?

Of course, as well as his injury, there has been plenty of speculation regarding Stewart's future at the club of late due to the forward having just 12 months remaining on his current contract.

The Sunderland Echo claim that sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has said there is an 'ongoing' conversation over a potential new deal for Stewart.

However, they also state that any major developments are unlikely until he is fit once again - this goes for any potential transfer interest and outgoing, too.

What is Ross Stewart's current contract situation at Sunderland?

After a campaign filled with speculation, Sunderland, with Stewart's contract due to expire this summer, opted to exercise their option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

This now means that Ross Stewart's current deal at Sunderland expires in the summer of 2024.