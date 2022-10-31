Ross Stewart update emerges as Sunderland prepare for Huddersfield Town clash

Sunderland boss, Tony Mowbray, has confirmed that Ross Stewart has been back on the training pitch today.

Stewart has been out with a thigh injury and, as a result of that, hasn’t featured in the last 10 fixtures Sunderland have had in the Championship.

However, an update from Mowbray has confirmed that Stewart is back on the training pitches now and clearly stepping up his recovery.

As per James Hunter from The Chronicle, Mowbray has confirmed Stewart’s return to the training pitches, alongside Daniel Ballard – with the physios and not the main group.

Mowbray: Ross Stewart was back on the training pitch today, Danny Ballard too – with the physios, not with the group. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) October 31, 2022

Sunderland sit 16th in the Championship table following their 1-1 draw with Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

Mowbray’s side have had six stalemates this season and are without a win in three now.

Wednesday night pitches them up against Huddersfield, who sit six points adrift of the Black Cats and 23rd in the table. However, they enter this week on the back of a 1-0 win over Millwall, whilst they’ve now kept three clean sheets in their last five fixtures.

Sunderland will have to manoeuvre their way through the fixture without Jack Clarke, who is serving a one-game suspension after his fifth yellow card of the season against Luton.

The Verdict

The thought of Ross Stewart coming back into the picture – whenever that might actually be – will fill Sunderland fans with confidence.

Five goals and three assists in only seven appearances contributed to a solid start for Sunderland and they’ve won only twice in the Championship games he’s missed.

When he’s back, they will be a far more competitive side and, ultimately, a better one.

Thoughts? Let us know!