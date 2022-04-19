Ross Stewart to Rangers: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Sunderland forward Ross Stewart has been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light this summer.

The 25-year has reportedly caught the interest of Rangers with a view to a move in the upcoming transfer market.

The Scot has experience playing in the top flight having been with Ross County from 2018 to 2021, scoring nine goals from 40 league appearances.

Here, we take a look at a potential move for the striker from Sunderland…

Is it a good potential move?

This would be a solid move for both Stewart and Rangers to make.

The forward has come on leaps and bounds from the player he was with Ross County, having proven himself capable of consistency in front of goal with the Black Cats.

This would also be a good next step for Stewart in his career as this would offer him the chance to play at a higher level and even earn some European football.

Sunderland would be losing out on a key player, but if Rangers can afford the deal then it will be difficult for the club to stand in his way of such a big move.

Would he start?

Stewart might not start every game as he would face fierce competition from Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian has been the star man up front for Rangers and is the team’s top scorer this season with 12 league goals.

But if Stewart can prove his versatility then he could slot in behind the 25-year old, or perhaps even out wide.

Stewart should definitely move ahead of Kemar Roofe in the pecking order with last season’s Scottish champions.

What does he offer?

Very simply Stewart will offer a lot of goals to the team.

The forward is the League One top scorer, having bagged 22 goals for the Stadium of Light club this campaign.

If he can bring that kind of lethal finishing to Rangers then he will comfortably slot right into the side.

Stewart is also great at hold up play, links well with other attackers and can score any type of goal from long-range effort to an easy tap-in.

He could really give Rangers that extra dynamic in attack that they need to stay fresh as a unit.