Just like last summer, Ross Stewart continues to be the talk of the transfer window with his contract situation coming to a head.

The Sunderland talisman was in-demand 12 months ago following his 26-goal haul in the 2021-22 season as he helped the Black Cats back into the Championship, but he remained at the Stadium of Light despite technically having less than a year remaining on his contract.

Last year was ruined by two significant injuries for the Scotland international, who still scored 11 times in 15 appearances for the Wearsiders but had his campaign abruptly ended in January thanks to a torn achilles in an FA Cup clash with Fulham.

With Sunderland triggering his one-year extension in recent months, it means that it is now or never when it comes to trying to tie down the 26-year-old to a new deal - but the vultures are circling once more despite the prolific forward not kicking a ball in anger for six months.

Let's take a look at the latest updates regarding Stewart's situation.

Stewart turns down multiple contract offers

For the last year, it has appeared that Stewart has been playing hard-ball over agreeing a new contract, and if he wants to be the club's top earner then he has a right to be because of all the goals he's scored.

However, whatever Sunderland have been offering him clearly isn't enough as according to TEAMtalk, Stewart has turned down multiple new contract offers from the club in recent month as they have not been of the required standard.

The summer transfer window is Sunderland's last chance to really cash in on Stewart though if they cannot agree a deal with him as in January he can talk to overseas club to arrange a pre-contract for no transfer fee for next summer, much like Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz did with Villarreal.

Rangers re-join race for Scottish striker; Stoke, Middlesbrough and Southampton also keen

Several clubs have been alerted to Stewart's situation this summer, with Southampton the apparent new front-runners for his services.

Middlesbrough, Sunderland's North East rivals, are also keeping tabs and Alex Neil has been keen to re-unite with the striker at Stoke City, but their pursuit of Morocco international Ryan Mmaee could take them out of the running.

TEAMtalk claim though that Rangers are now back in the race to try and sign Stewart, having been in and around it last summer and earlier in the year before his achilles injury.

With Mick Beale's side adding Cyril Dessiers and Sam Lammers to their attack this summer though, as well as Feyenoord attacker Danilo, there is perhaps no room at Ibrox for Stewart.

Following his injury in January and subsequent surgery, Stewart was ruled out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season but expected back tenatively in pre-season.

As it stands though, Sunderland fans will not see Stewart for a while longer - but it could strengthen their chances of keeping him beyond the end of the transfer window.

"I had a conversation with him this morning, and he said late September," head coach Tony Mowbray said on the time-frame for Stewart's comeback to the first-team, per The Chronicle

"Now, that's him saying that, not the physios, but I'm sure he's had discussions with the physios about it.

"Generally, when they're not available to play for me, I don't spend too much time trying to hurry them back - we focus on the players that we've got available.

"But I did see him this morning, and he suggested to me the end of September.

"That's when I think he said that he hoped to be back on the grass training and fit to play, so we'll see."