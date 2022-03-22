Ross Stewart shares details of Jermain Defoe conversations following Sunderland return

It’s been almost two months now since Jermain Defoe made a heroic return to Sunderland, but his comeback isn’t going as he probably planned.

Black Cats fans were desperate for the club to give the ex-England international one last hurrah when he departed Rangers in January, and they duly delivered by bringing the 39-year-old back to the Stadium of Light until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Whilst no-one expected Defoe to be the force of old, it has been seven matches now for the veteran forward and he’s yet to break his duck for the club, and has started in just two of his appearances.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Sunderland players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 68 England caps, Premier League winner, 79 Sunderland apps Darren Bent Jermain Defoe Jordan Henderson Jack Colback

Goals may not have come on the pitch in League One just yet, but Defoe’s experience in football was expected to be a big factor in bringing him back to Wearside, including what he could give to the younger players on the training pitch.

That is something that Sunderland’s top scorer Ross Stewart has lapped up, with the Scot explaining how Defoe has helped him improve his game in the short amount of time he’s been at the club.

“JD and I have got on really well since he has come in. We have been quite close,” Stewart told the Daily Record (via the Sunderland Echo).

“It is good to pick his brain on different things and just to watch him train every day is great because you learn so much from him.

“He has done it throughout his career and so when he did come in I knew it was such a good opportunity for me to learn from him and to add to my own game, knowing he has been there and done it at the highest level.

“He has helped me so much. He is always telling me to be selfish, follow things in and get in positions where you can score.

“All the boys in the dressing room look up to him. He is also still in great shape.”

The Verdict

Even though Stewart hasn’t scored in four matches for Sunderland, that doesn’t mean he’s not been picking up little things from Defoe that he didn’t do before.

A man of Defoe’s experience, who has played international football and at the highest level of English football, should always be listened to and that’s exactly what Stewart has done.

Even if Defoe doesn’t score any goals between now and the end of the season, the things he will be passing across to other Sunderland players could prove to be invaluable in the future.

It’s clear that the 39-year-old isn’t the same player anymore – no-one is when they get to that age – but there’s still time for him to make a difference on the pitch between now and the end of the season.