Ross Stewart offers verdict on the state of play at Sunderland right now

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has started the season very brightly, netting four goals in his first five league appearances.

The Scottish forward, who has played every minute of Sunderland’s League One campaign thus far, arrived at the Stadium of Light from Ross County in January of this year.

In an interview with the Northern Echo, Stewart outlined how impressed he has been with Sunderland’s attempt to lower the average age of the squad, whilst being equally impressed with the talent they have been able to capture.

The 25-year-old netted twice for The Black Cats in 11 League One appearances last time out, after scoring six times for the Scottish Premiership club during the early part of the 2020/21 campaign.

Speaking to the Northern Echo in regard to the club’s drive to recruit young, hungry, and talented individuals, and about the younger players that the club already possess, Stewart said: “Age is not a factor.”

“If you’re good enough, you play games.

“Everybody that’s in that starting XI is there on merit at the minute. The young lads started the season really well, and we’ve got a great mix of youth and experience in there. I think that helps the younger lads.

“The team is playing really well, and with the gaffer’s style, everybody knows what’s expected of them. With all that mixing together and combining, I think you’re seeing a really good team at the minute.”

The verdict

Striking the perfect balance between youth and experience is sometimes a difficult concept to find, but the early signs suggest that Sunderland are seeing the benefits of that.

Stewart now finds himself as one of the more senior players at 25, and whilst that gives him more responsibility, it will also help him grow as a player.

As the season progresses, the experience of the senior members of the squad heightens in importance, and that could be the difference between winning promotion and narrowly missing out.

