With Sunderland star Ross Stewart entering the final year of his contract in recent months, it always looked like being a summer full of speculation.

The Scottish forward showed in his few games at Championship level last season that the step up would not hinder him from continuing to find the back of the net, and with goals needed at every club in the division, Stewart has no doubt caught the eye of many admiring clubs this summer.

In fact, a report from TEAMtalk at the end of last month credited Rangers, Stoke City, Southampton and Middlesbrough with an interest in the 27-year-old.

As yet, Stewart is yet to be sold, nor has he signed a new deal at Sunderland, hence speculation over his future continues as the transfer deadline approaches.

With that said, below, we've rounded up the latest on and surrounding his current situation.

Rangers claim made

Interestingly, one of the most recent news stories surrounding Ross Stewart revolves around Scottish giants Rangers.

Indeed, journalist Dean Jones has been discussing Stewart's future at Sunderland, and made an interesting claim regarding the Scottish club when doing so.

Talking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones discussed Stewart's ability and what he could bring to Rangers, claiming a move to the Scottish club 'could really turn his head'.

"It would be a great signing. And in the player’s eyes, it could really turn his head because it’s a different challenge to the ones being proposed at other clubs in England," Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

"It’s very high-profile, it would take him to another level.

“I think he does have the potential to be better than Cyriel Dessers in this team, and we know that Rangers definitely are going to need some more goal power this season if things are going to swing in their favour.”

Rangers are one of several clubs to have been linked with Stewart this summer.

Interesting poll emerges

In other transfer news surrounding the Scotsman, an interesting poll taken by Sunderland's supporters recently emerged.

Indeed, as reported by ChroniceLive, there is little confidence among supporters that Stewart will sign a new contract at the club, with just 14% of those surveyed by the website confident he would ink a new deal.

As a result, they claim that 56% of supporters now want the club to sell the forward this summer, rather than risk losing him on a free, with an additional 36% saying they would look to sell him in January.

These numbers do suggest that supporters have lost patience with the situation, with an incredible 92% of supporters saying they would sell Stewart this summer or in January.

It will certainly be interesting to see what Sunderland do with regards to the 27-year-old's future.

Latest on Sunderland's striker search

Of course, with Stewart's future at Sunderland in doubt, their own search for a striker could have a knock-on effect with regards to the decision they make on his future.

That means that the club's search for forwards this summer is very relevant when it comes to Stewart's future at the club.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has made it no secret the club would like to add to their options in the position, and recently, offered the latest on the search.

"Deals are never easy to do," Mowbray told the media recently, via Sunderland Echo.

"The closer you seem to get to them, a bit more gets added and that wasn't what we discussed. They're always adding a bit more on.

"Is the market skewing a bit? If we have £115m footballers right at the top, is that skewing everything below that in terms of how much is somebody worth these days? Maybe.

"And yet we're not out there spending, never mind tens or twenties or thirties [of millions], we're not spending fives.

"I think the club would ideally prefer to bring their own players in and maybe you've seen the French market is one they know and have looked at.

"It is very difficult to find an English striker who you are going to get [without a huge fee]. I don't know the numbers involved but we all saw that it was mooted that with add-ons, Ellis Simms could cost £8 million. We all loved Ellis to bits here, he worked his socks off for us and scored seven really good, important goals, but I think that shows the challenges.

"Would we pay that money for him? I think it's a very difficult conundrum in terms of where you go to find value for money. Maybe the market is abroad, and maybe it is young players who you think have the potential to do it."