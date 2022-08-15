Ross Stewart makes confident Sunderland claim

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has claimed that there is more to come from him after his impressive start to the season.

The 26-year-old has scored twice and assisted once in three Championship outings so far this campaign, including a goal at home to QPR on Saturday as the Black Cats drew 2-2.

After an impressive campaign in League One last season, scoring 24 league goals, Stewart says that stepping up in levels was not something that concerned him.

“[The step up] was never really something I was worried about.” Stewart told The Northern Echo.

“I always felt with my goal return last year that I could score at this level.

“It’s new to me but I feel that I’m thriving – I’m comfortable, which my goals have shown, and there is more to come.

“I’ll continue to enjoy the challenge and hopefully the goals will keep coming.”

With Stewart starting so well, Sunderland have too, with Alex Neil’s side having picked up five points from the club’s opening three games.

That leaves the Black Cats undefeated as they travel to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in midweek.

As per The Northern Echo, when asked if surprised by their start, Stewart said he was not.

“No, I don’t think so.” he said

“We’ve got a great blend of youth and experience with a good bit of quality.

“We always knew we would hurt teams.”

The Verdict

Sunderland will have been frustrated to give up a two goal lead so late on against QPR on Saturday afternoon.

However, the club must be pleased with not only the start that they have made, but the one made by their star forward.

Despite transfer speculation this summer, Stewart remains at the Stadium of Light and so far, is making the step up to the second tier with ease.

If Sunderland are going to do good things this season, it will in large part be due to Stewart, so as long as he keeps scoring the goals, who knows where the Black Cats might end up.