Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is one of the most coveted players in the Championship and has been the subject of plenty of speculation for quite some time now.

The Scottish international is into the final year of his deal at the Stadium of Light and unless a new contract can be resolved, there will be question marks surrounding his long-term future at Sunderland. Stewart has reportedly rejected multiple new contract offers from the club, according to TEAMtalk.

Given how high his reputation is, in spite of the injury issues, he will have admirers from the Championship and the Premier League. It is the last time the Black Cats will be able to receive a fee for him, which could prompt them to cash-in now and reinvest the money in other areas with whatever they manage to raise.

Alan Nixon via Patreon reported last month that Middlesbrough, Stoke City, and Southampton were all queuing up to land the 27-year-old striker. Luton Town and Rangers have also been credited with an interest lately.

He won't be easy to replace, given that he scored 26 goals and claimed five assists in his first season with the club and helped guide them to promotion via the play-offs in League One.

Unfortunately, Stewart suffered from multiple injury issues over the course of last season in the Championship, meaning he was restricted to just 15 outings. However, he scored an impressive 11 goals and collected a further three assists in that time.

What is the latest on Ross Stewart's Sunderland future?

Stewart will be out until late September as he continues his recovery from that Achilles injury, but it hasn't stopped there from being interest in his signature, with him refusing to put pen-to-paper at the Stadium of Light. As rumours continue to gather pace surrounding Stewart's future, we rounded up all the latest transfer news regarding the Italy international, here.

Southampton interest cools

Southampton have "cooled" their interest in the Sunderland forward, according to a recent report from Football Insider. Russell Martin's side were previously believed to be in a strong position to get a deal over the line for the striker.

Southampton are set to lose Che Adams during the current transfer window, given that the forward is also in the final year of his deal, and Stewart was potentially a replacement for him during this window, but it appears as though they are looking at alternatives instead.

Mowbray provides striker search update

Tony Mowbray has explained Sunderland are looking at alternative forward options, speaking via Chronicle Live, he said: "We're hopefully close. We had a little meeting yesterday. I think we have bids in for footballers. It's not out of our hands because we are pushing hard to try and make sure we make additions to that part of the pitch.

"Hemir (Luis Semedo) wasn't really brought as a number one centre-forward, he was a project to nurture and grow and give him some game time. We're not expecting him to play 46 games. We hoped he might play 20 and someone else plays 25 and we might play two together sometimes. Before the window shuts we will have some help for him at that end of the pitch."

Middlesbrough interest steps up

Middlesbrough are weighing up a bid for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart as they look to test their local rivals' resolve, according to Football Insider.

The report claims that with no progress is being made in contract talks with the Scot out of contract at the end of the season, and the Black Cats could look to cash in as they do not want to lose him for nothing next summer.

Don Goodman's verdict

Speaking to Football League World, Goodman said: "I won't let my heart win over my head here a little bit. I think the Championship will be deeper in quality this season, which makes it more difficult for Sunderland to get in the play-offs again, but the key factor is Ross Stewart being fit, firing and motivated. I use the word motivated because if Ross Stewart is angling for a move and who could blame him if a Premier League club came knocking.

"I do believe a fully fit Ross Stewart can operate in the Premier League. He's an all-round striker, strong in all areas so I think he could adapt to the Premier League. That's why over the next few weeks we'll see if he's back to being fully fit and if he's back to where he was before the injuries. Finally, whether he's motivated to stay at Sunderland or whether he wants to get away.

"To me, if you were linked with clubs and wanted to get away then you need to play well and show the watching clubs what you're capable of. In theory, it should be a win-win situation for Sunderland, but it doesn't always work out like that."