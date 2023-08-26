Sunderland still have business to do during the transfer window, with the need for more strikers clear.

However, departures could also happen with a few of their players in contention to leave before the window closes.

Lynden Gooch is one man who has been linked with a switch away from the Stadium of Light but it remains to be seen whether any side manages to come up with a package that the Black Cats will be willing to accept.

Alex Pritchard and Danny Batth may also be on their way out but some Black Cats supporters feel these three should be going nowhere considering how much they have contributed to the cause.

All three were valuable assets in the past, with Batth performing particularly well last term, but the trio could potentially be fringe players this term considering some of the options they have in their respective positions.

One player who doesn't look set to be sitting on the sidelines for too much of this season is Ross Stewart, despite his current injury.

The Scotsman will be desperate to enjoy a successful 2023/24 campaign after spending much of last term out injured, and you would back him to be one of the first names on the teamsheet when fit and on form when considering the other options the Wearside outfit have at the moment.

Even if new signings do come in between now and the end of the transfer window, Stewart is likely to be a regular starter considering his goals-to-game ratio last season and his excellent goalscoring form in League One during the 2021/22 season.

What's the latest news on Ross Stewart?

There hasn't been a huge amount of transfer news on the forward considering his injury situation.

However, there have still been a few headlines about him in recent days and we take a look at them below.

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Stewart could appear in an internal friendly for the Black Cats during the latter stages of the next international break, speaking to Chronicle Live.

The international break occurs during the early stages of next month and this means the Wearside outfit may not have to wait too long to see the Scotsman return.

However, Mowbray has refused to put pressure on the forward by setting a return date and the Black Cats may decide to ease him back into action slowly.

What did Tony Mowbray say about Ross Stewart?

Mowbray didn't just provide an injury update to Chronicle Live, but he also revealed the 27-year-old's importance to the team.

He has been sorely missed because of their lack of forward options at this point, with Luis Hemir inexperienced at this point and Eliezer Mayenda on the sidelines with an injury.

The Black Cats' boss also commented on how much of an asset he's been in the dressing room, saying: "It's just a nice feeling to think that if we get one or two strikers in this week, and then Ross Stewart gets fit, and then Mayenda gets fit, and then of course you've got Hemir.

"And I'm going to be sat here moaning about having too many strikers and saying, what are we doing?!

"So let's wait and see. Ross being fit would be a huge fit because of his impact on the dressing room as well, he's a very, very well thought of footballer at this club."

Ross Stewart's contract situation

Stewart is yet to reach an agreement on a new contract at the Stadium of Light, according to The Northern Echo.

The outlet has added that several rounds of talks have taken place regarding his future - but it hasn't paid dividends for the Black Cats at this point.

This isn't a shock considering the player has less than 12 months left on his current contract - and is likely to attract interest from plenty of teams this term if he can get back to fitness and into top form.