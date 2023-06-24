Sunderland face a busy summer of transfer activity ahead of the new Championship season getting underway on 6 August.

The Black Cats now know they will face Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light in their opening fixture.

Tony Mowbray’s side finished sixth in the table last season but suffered a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Luton Town in the play-off places, ending their hopes of promotion just one game short of Wembley Stadium.

Sunderland will be aiming to go one step further next season by earning their place back in the Premier League after six years away from the top flight.

What are the latest developments involving Ross Stewart?

One key storyline developing out of the Stadium of Light is the future of star striker Ross Stewart.

The forward was only able to make 13 appearances in the league last season as injury plagued his campaign.

However, the Scot contributed 10 goals and three assists in that time, highlighting how important he is to the club.

But his performances have also caught the attention of a number of clubs, leading to speculation surrounding his future.

Here we look at the latest developments surrounding the 26-year-old…

When will Ross Stewart return from injury?

Stewart has been absent with an Achilles injury since the start of this year, which proved a big blow to the club’s promotion chances.

There was some hope that the forward could make his return in time for the new season.

However, that is now looking less likely.

According to The Northern Echo, Stewart is unlikely to be available for that opening day clash against Ipswich.

This has emphasised Sunderland’s need to find reinforcements to their attack, with no other options to play up front currently available to Mowbray.

Will Ross Stewart sign a new Sunderland contract?

More bad news to go with the bad news as Stewart is also no closer to agreeing a new contract with the Championship club.

The Northern Echo have also reported that talks between the club and the player have yet to lead to a successful agreement.

Stewart’s contract runs until the summer of 2024, meaning he could potentially leave Sunderland as a free agent at the end of next season if no renewal is finalised.

However, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has revealed his optimism that Stewart will remain at the club beyond next summer.

Speakman believes that an agreement can be reached with the striker to extend his stay at the Stadium of Light