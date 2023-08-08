Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has been the subject of plenty of speculation for quite some time now in the Championship.

The Scottish international is into the final year of his deal at the Stadium of Light and unless a new contract can be resolved, there will be question marks surrounding his long-term future at Sunderland. Stewart has reportedly rejected multiple new contract offers from the club, according to TEAMtalk.

Given how high his stock is, in spite of the injury issues, he will have admirers from the Championship and the Premier League. This is the last summer window in which the Black Cats will be able to receive a fee for him, which could prompt them to cash-in now and reinvest the money in other areas with whatever funds they raise.

Alan Nixon via Patreon reported last month that Middlesbrough, Stoke City, and Southampton were all queuing up to land the 27-year-old striker. Luton Town and Rangers have also been credited with an interest lately.

He won't be an easy player to replace, given that he scored 26 goals and claimed five assists in his first season with the club and helped guide them to promotion via the play-offs in League One.

Unfortunately, Stewart suffered from multiple injury issues over the course of last season in the Championship, meaning he was restricted to just 15 appearances. However, he scored an impressive 11 goals and notched a further three assists in that time.

What is the latest on Ross Stewart's Sunderland future?

Stewart will be out until late September as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury, but it hasn't stopped there from being much interest in his signature, with the striker refusing to put pen-to-paper at the Stadium of Light. As rumours continue to circulate surrounding Stewart's future, we rounded up all the latest transfer news regarding the Italy international, here.

Middlesbrough interest in Stewart steps up

Middlesbrough are weighing up a bid for Sunderland's star striker as they look to test their local rivals' resolve, according to Football Insider.

The report claims that with no progress is being made in contract talks with the Scot out of contract at the end of the season.

This could force the Black Cats to look to cash in as they do not want to lose him for nothing next summer.

Tony Mowbray refuses to rule out new Stewart contract

However, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has refused to give up in his quest to keep Stewart at the Stadium of Light beyond next summer, speaking to the Mirror.

"Regardless of contractual situations, unless he gets sold in the next month and the phone is not ringing off the hook, I’m hoping that he can play for us and win some football matches.

"Then let’s see if he signs a new deal, because if he sees we are winning and he’s enjoying it, we’re scoring, the fans are signing his name, who’s to say a new contract isn’t somewhere down the line? That possibility is always there while he’s still here.

"It’s an amazing place to play football. We probably just need to make him feel valued and enjoying playing for a big club."

Mowbray outlines Bradley Dack and Ross Stewart hope

Speaking to Chronicle Live after the recent 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich Town, Mowbray made it clear where he felt Sunderland's problems are - highlighting a lack of quality in the final third with their current striker situation.

"I think for us it was just cutting edge - on days like today, you have to put the ball in the net if the chances come.

"I don't want to keep banging the drum but I do think we need more options at the top end of the pitch, and I know the club is trying really hard to do that. We are putting bids in for players.

"It's hard to find strikers - worldwide, it is really difficult at the moment. As some of the clubs in the Premier League are finding, if they are going to get a striker they are going to have to pay a ridiculous amount of money.

"Well in this league, some of the strikers are going for ridiculous amounts of money and we don't have ridiculous amounts of money. Instead of the first choice one that you want, you might be looking at the third or the fourth choice.

"Hopefully, there will be more attacking options in the building in the next week or two, and they will have to then settle in.

"I sit here thinking that in six or seven weeks, hopefully Ross Stewart will be playing down the middle, Bradley Dack might be playing behind him, then [Jack] Clarke and [Patrick] Roberts - it looks a pretty formidable attacking line-up."