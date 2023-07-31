Highlights Sunderland striker Ross Stewart suffered from severe injuries last season, preventing him from having a successful campaign despite his impressive performance in the final third.

Stewart has rejected multiple contract offers from Sunderland, putting the club at risk of losing him for nothing if he doesn't sign a new deal soon.

Southampton and other clubs like Middlesbrough, Stoke City, and Rangers are interested in signing Stewart, with Southampton in a strong position due to their recent relegation from the Premier League. Stewart is expected to be back fit and available for selection in late September.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart will be looking to remain fit for as much of the 2023/24 campaign as possible after spending much of last season on the sidelines.

Unfortunately for him, two severe injuries prevented him from enjoying a successful campaign and that's a real shame, because he was lethal in the final third when available.

Recording 11 goals and three assists in 15 competitive appearances, he adapted to the Championship extremely well and if he can score at a similar rate next term, it will only be a matter of time before he is poached by another club.

If he had stayed fit last term, an exit this summer may have been more likely but there's still a chance he could be on his way out of the Stadium of Light before the summer transfer window closes.

Prolific scorers at this level can be extremely valuable for teams who are hoping to get themselves to the Premier League - and a club may be willing to take a chance on him despite his injury woes last year.

Ahead of a potential move away, we take a look at some of the latest news bites involving the Scottish forward.

Ross Stewart rejects multiple contract offers

Stewart has rejected numerous contract offers, according to TEAMtalk, with these packages falling well below his expectations.

Considering the player only has one year left on his deal, the club are in a race to tie the player down for the long term.

If he fails to put pen to paper on a deal in the coming weeks, the Black Cats will either need to sell him or run the risk of losing him for nothing.

There could be an opportunity to cash in on him during the January transfer window, but clubs are unlikely to bid a high amount for him, knowing they can recruit him for free in just a matter of months.

Which club are in a strong position to sign Ross Stewart?

Southampton are in a "strong position" to sign Stewart, according to Sports Illustrated.

Having just come down from the Premier League, they may have the funds to secure a switch for the Black Cats' forward and could use the money generated from Mislav Orsic's sale to secure this move.

Other key players including James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and Che Adams have all been linked with a move away as well, with all four likely to generate sizeable fees.

If Adams leaves, he will certainly need to be replaced and there has also been speculation about the future of Paul Onuachu.

Adam Armstrong is a good asset to have - but they need as much attacking firepower as possible in their quest for promotion and this is why Stewart could be a good idea.

Rangers join three others in the race for Ross Stewart

The Saints are also named in TEAMtalk's report as an interested side, but they aren't alone in this race.

As previously reported, Middlesbrough and Stoke City are also in the race, with the former desperately needing a prolific replacement for Cameron Archer.

And Scottish Premiership side Rangers are also believed to be interested. They lost Alfredo Morelos on the expiration of his contract earlier this summer and could potentially benefit from having Stewart in the squad.

With the player being born in Scotland, it wouldn't be a surprise if he was open to a switch to Ibrox.

When will Ross Stewart be back fit?

Tony Mowbray revealed recently that Stewart is not likely to be back available until late September.

The Scot is continuing to recover from the season-ending achilles injury he suffered in February and revealed his stance to the Black Cats boss last week.

Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo: "I had a conversation with him [Stewart] this morning, and he said late September.

"Now, that’s him saying that, not the physios, but I’m sure he’s had discussions with the physios about it.

"Generally, when they’re not available to play for me, I don’t spend too much time trying to hurry them back. We focus on the players that we’ve got available. But I did see him this morning, and he suggested to me the end of September. That’s when I think he said that he hoped to be back on the grass training and fit to play. So, we’ll see."