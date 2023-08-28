The future of Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has been the subject of much speculation this summer.

Stewart has one year remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light and despite ongoing talks in recent months over a new deal, he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

The Scotsman joined the Black Cats from Ross County in January 2021 and he scored 26 goals in 53 games in all competitions to help the club to promotion from League One in the 2021-22 season.

Stewart seamlessly made the step up to the Championship last season and despite missing large portions of the campaign through injury, he scored an impressive 11 goals and registered three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions.

Stewart has been sidelined since January with an Achilles injury, and he is expected to be out until late September.

Speaking before the 0-0 draw at Coventry City on Saturday, Mowbray revealed that Stewart could feature in a behind closed doors friendly during the international break, but refused to put a date on his return.

"We're not at the stage where we have a date for his return, it's too early for that," Mowbray told Chronicle Live.

"It's just one where you have to watch this space, I think. Maybe at the end of the international break there might be a potential that he plays in an internal game behind closed doors here, that's about where he is in my mind. We'll have to wait and see."

Sunderland stance revealed

With Stewart looking unlikely to commit his future to the Black Cats, they could lose him for free next summer, but Mowbray says the club are not concerned by that prospect.

"I genuinely don’t think the club are over-stressing on it," Mowbray told The Northern Echo.

"What did he cost? It certainly wasn’t millions and millions.

"I don’t think the club are over-stressing. They’re making him offers that they think are special in the context of where our football club is at the moment. We’re not just trying to give him a good contract – we’re trying to make it an incredibly good contract for him in terms of where he is, and our club is, at the moment.

"Hopefully, in a few years’ time, this club will be offering lots and lots more money to their best players because the club will have progressed and either got to the Premier League or be right on the cusp of that. But as the club is building from League One, you have to be careful.

"I think the club are quite comfortable with it. We’re disappointed that he hasn’t got a new three, four or five-year contract under his belt, but we’re just moving forward.

"You could say there will be implications if we don’t sell him – how much could we get for him, x amount of millions, we could invest that back into the team. Yes, and if there was a suitable bid that the club agreed with, that’s potentially what would happen.

"If the bid was derisory, then I’m sure we would rather have him scoring goals and helping us win football matches, and see where he could take us in the league. The boy’s in control of all these situations.

"He’s in the last year of his contract, and if we can’t meet the needs of what he wants, then he’ll let that contract run down.

"The club can then decide whether they want to sell him or keep him. Then you might have a situation that we’ve seen in football lots of times before (where he plays through the final year of his deal). Ben Brereton Diaz did it at Blackburn last season. He ran his contract right down, but still scored plenty of goals last season and was working hard and was his side’s main goal threat.

"If Ross Stewart decides he wants to try something different (next summer), then I think we all have to respect that and he will have honoured his contract. Hopefully, when he does play for us once he’s fit, he’s scoring goals and showing the world what a talent he is."

Southampton and Middlesbrough interest

Stewart has no shortage of suitors this summer, with Southampton, Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Luton Town and Rangers all said to be keen.

However, with just days remaining in the transfer window, it seems likely that Stewart will be remaining at the Stadium of Light.

Stewart's absence and the lack of alternative options saw Mowbray field 17-year-old midfielder Jobe Bellingham up front on Saturday and Mowbray admitted post-match that he was unsure whether the club will be able to bring in a striker before the closure of the transfer window, meaning he will be incredibly reluctant to lose his talisman.

The situation could change if the Black Cats receive a significant bid for Stewart in the coming days, but he looks set to stay on Wearside.