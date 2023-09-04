Highlights Ross Stewart pens emotional message to Sunderland fans, thanking them for the opportunity to play for the club and expressing gratitude to the coaching staff and medical team.

Ross Stewart has written a heartfelt message to Sunderland supporters after his deadline day move to Southampton.

The striker joined the Black Cats from Ross County in January 2021 and he enjoyed a successful two-and-a-half year stint at the Stadium of Light, scoring 26 goals in 53 games in all competitions to help the club to promotion from League One in the 2021-22 season.

Stewart seamlessly made the step up to the Championship last season and despite missing large portions of the campaign through injury, he scored an impressive 11 goals and registered three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions.

The Scotsman was in the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light and despite ongoing negotiations over a new deal, an agreement could not be reached and he joined the Saints for a reported fee of £10 million.

Sunderland were able to bring in two new strikers on deadline day, Mason Burstow on loan from Chelsea and Nazariy Rusyn from Zorya Luhansk, but after making his desire to keep Stewart clear, manager Tony Mowbray will no doubt be disappointed to lose his talisman.

Stewart's new club were beaten 5-0 by his former employers on Saturday as Sunderland secured an emphatic victory over Southampton, but the 27-year-old was not involved and he will be out until late September as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury.

What did Ross Stewart say?

After his move to Southampton was confirmed last week, Stewart penned an emotional message to Sunderland supporters as he reflected on his time on Wearside.

"After getting some time to reflect over the last couple of frantic days, I wanted to write this message to say thank you to everyone at Sunderland AFC for giving me the opportunity to play and represent such a fantastic Club," Stewart wrote on the club's official website.

"The journey was surreal, from making my debut at Accrington Stanley to my final game at Fulham.

"I will always remember winning promotion with you at Wembley Stadium - the noise of the Red and White Army and experiencing that feeling with my incredible team-mates.

"I’d like to thank the Head Coach and backroom staff, including the medical team who have helped over the last few months in a way that is difficult to express.

"To the Sunderland fans, you really are amazing and you really do take over everywhere you go! You took to me in a way I could only have dreamed of - the nickname of the ‘Loch Ness Drogba’ that you sang about me every game is a feeling that will live with me for the rest of my life.

"I wish everyone connected with the Club all the very best for the future.

"Thank you, Ross."

How much of a loss will Ross Stewart be for Sunderland?

There is no doubt it is a huge blow for Sunderland to lose Stewart.

He proved himself to be a prolific goalscorer in the Championship last season despite his injury problems and it would have been no surprise to see him reach around the 20-goal mark this campaign.

It will be incredibly disappointing for the Black Cats to see Stewart join a potential second tier promotion rival, particularly after their lengthy negotiations to try to keep hold of him.

Stewart will certainly be missed, but Sunderland performed well in his absence last season and as they showed against Southampton on Saturday, they have players who are capable of stepping up following the striker's departure.