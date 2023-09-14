Highlights Ross Stewart joined Southampton from Sunderland for £10 million, but has been sidelined with an Achilles injury since January. He won't return until late September.

Despite concerns about his fitness, Southampton are confident in Stewart's recovery and believes he will soon contribute to the team's attacking options.

Manager Martin emphasised the depth of Southampton's squad, with three capable No.9s, so there's no rush to bring Stewart back and risk further injury.

Ross Stewart was one of the big deadline day transfer movers a couple of weeks ago.

The former Sunderland forward signed for rivals Southampton in a deal worth around a reported £10 million.

The Scot was a crucial part of Tony Mowbray’s first team squad, but missed the start of the new campaign due to injury.

Ross Stewart injury situation

Stewart entered the final year of his contract, which led to Sunderland’s decision to cash-in on the 27-year-old during the summer window.

Stewart’s last appearance for the Black Cats came in January in an FA Cup clash with Fulham.

An Achilles injury has kept him out of action ever since.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding the injury of the Southampton star…

What did Tony Mowbray say about Stewart's injury?

Prior to his exit from the Stadium of Light, Sunderland boss Mowbray gave an update on the return timeline of Stewart.

The veteran coach was looking forward to having his star forward available for selection again.

Stewart scored 10 goals in 13 league appearances for Sunderland last season, so his absence was a real blow to the team’s forward options.

The 59-year-old confirmed that Stewart won’t make a return to action until at least late September.

“I had a conversation with him (Stewart) this morning, and he said late September,” said Mowbray, via The Northern Echo.

“Now, that’s him saying that, not the physios, but I’m sure he’s had discussions with the physios about it.

“Generally, when they’re not available to play for me, I don’t spend too much time trying to hurry them back.

“We focus on the players that we’ve got available.

“But I did see him this morning, and he suggested to me the end of September.

“That’s when I think he said that he hoped to be back on the grass training and fit to play.

“So, we’ll see.”

Are Southampton concerned about Stewart's fitness?

It was a risk for the Saints to make a move for a player that is currently on the sidelines through injury.

To spend that much on someone who can’t immediately go into the team due to fitness reasons is a gamble, but Southampton have decided it must be worth taking.

Speaking following Stewart’s confirmation as a Southampton player, manager Martin claimed that any concerns over his injury record would be down to the medical staff at St. Mary’s.

The former Swansea City boss defended the decision to sign him in the summer, claiming that he is confident that the Scotland international will be ready to return to action soon.

He also highlighted the amount of attacking options available to him in the Southampton squad as a key reason for why he is not concerned about the striker’s immediate fitness.

"That's down to the medical and sport science department to have a look at," said Martin, via The Northern Echo.

"We spoke to the surgeon and all that stuff. I think everyone is really confident we can get him to a place we want to get to and he can really contribute.

"And also, we have three really capable No.9s, Sekou [Mara] played right wing [against Sunderland] but he can play No.9, Adam Armstrong, Che Adams, so we have some real competition so we don't need to rush with Ross and make sure when he does come back he can stay fit and get on the pitch for us."