Ross Stewart in 3rd – Ranked: Sunderland’s top 5 most valuable players right now

Sunderland have had a mixed start to life back in the Championship.

There have been plenty of ups and downs at the Stadium of Light in recent months, but the Black Cats have earned a solid 15th place in the table going into the World Cup break.

Tony Mowbray has taken charge of the first team squad and kept things going nicely following the sudden departure of Alex Neil in August.

The 58-year old coach has had to deal with a series of injury issues since being appointed as the latest manager of the club, but has led the team to some decent results.

Here are the five most valuable players in his squad, according to Transfermarkt…

Edouard Michut

The PSG youngster joined Sunderland during the summer transfer window as part of a season long loan agreement.

Michut has only made four league appearances for the team, all of which came from the bench.

But given his age profile and potential, he has earned a valuation of £2.1 million.

4.Daniel Ballard

Ballard also arrived at the Stadium of Light during the most recent transfer window, but he signed from Arsenal on a permanent basis.

The defender has been absent for a large portion of this campaign due to injury, but could be set for a return when the league resumes in December

Ballard has earned a valuation of £2.1 million for his performances pre-injury issues.

Ross Stewart

Stewart was a key figure to the club’s rise back to the second tier, becoming a talismanic player up front for the team last season.

His goals provided the firepower the team needed to regain its position back in the Championship.

Those performances have earned him a valuation of £3 million, with his contract with the club set to expire in 2024.

Jack Clarke

Clarke is another summer arrival at the club, however he did spend last season on loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur before making a permanent switch.

Clarke has stepped up to become an important part of Mowbray’s plans for the current squad.

The forward has earned a valuation of £3.4 million.

Amad Diallo

Amad signed for Sunderland as part of a season long loan agreement last summer, arriving from Manchester United.

While he has yet to settle into a consistent role in the starting lineup, he has shown flashes of what could yet make him a Premier League regular in time to come.

The Ivorian has a valuation of £6 million, almost double the amount of the next most valuable player at the club.