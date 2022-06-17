Ross Stewart from Sunderland to West Brom: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Ross Stewart has lit up League One for Sunderland over the course of the last campaign – and there is now interest in his services from elsewhere.

West Brom are one of a number of Championship sides keen to add him to their squad this summer, although Sunderland have opened talks over a new deal to try and ward some of these interested suitors off the player.

The forward might be with a Black Cats group that is now back in the second tier but that won’t mean he might not be tempted by the prospect of a move elsewhere.

The Baggies could be back amongst the promotion contenders next season – and that could mean the forward might fancy a move. But is it a good deal for the club and would he start if he did move to the Hawthorns?

Quiz: The big West Brom striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Baggies fan

1 of 25 How many appearances did Andy Carroll make for West Brom last season? 17 14 10 8

Is it a good potential move?

In short, it looks like that would be a resounding yes.

West Brom have been short upfront recently and a new striker should certainly be a priority during this offseason. It was an issue that plagued Valerien Ismael and continued to trouble Steve Bruce too.

The Baggies may have a few options there right now – Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson and Daryl Dike for example – but injuries and loss of form meant they struggled to hit the back of the net.

Stewart might not be tested at Championship level but the signs suggest that he could add some more firepower to their attack for sure. With 24 goals to his name in the third tier last season, he certainly knows where the back of the net is – and that means it would certainly be a good move for West Brom.

Would he start?

That probably depends on the other options that the Baggies have at the club come the beginning of the season.

If Daryl Dike is fit, then you would expect him to get the nod considering his ability in the Championship. If they start with two forwards though, then you would think Stewart might start alongside him.

It would be silly not to give the Sunderland man regular gametime if he did make the move to the Hawthorns. Considering his record last season when allowed to spearhead an attack, it looks like he would be a superb line leader for Steve Bruce.

To merely use him off the bench could be a mistake – so you would think he would get the nod if a deal went through anyways, especially if they have two strikers as part of their formation.

What does he offer?

Ross Stewart offers plenty when it comes to his striking ability.

He can be a proper out-and-out striker, capable of finishing off chances and being a typical poacher for a club. His height – he stands at just over six foot tall – means he is also superb in the air and can hold the ball up to bring his teammates into play too.

It also means that he is capable of finishing not only with his feet but in the air too – and has bagged his fair share of headed goals as a result. Throw in the fact that he also possesses a good ability to spread the play, pass the ball around and allow others to score and he offers a lot more than just goals too.

Stewart then could be just what West Brom need in their forward line.