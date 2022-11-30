Ross Stewart from Sunderland to Rangers: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart looks set to be the subject of much speculation during the January transfer window.

As a exclusively revealed by Football League World, the Black Cats could be ready to sell the striker at the turn of the window, if he does not commit to signing a new contract at the Stadium of Light.

That could attract plenty of attention from north of the border, with Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic both understood to be interested in the 26-year-old.

But what could it mean if Rangers were to win the race to sign the Scotland international in January?

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions about a potential for Stewart from Sunderland to Rangers, in order to help find out.

Is it a good potential move?

This does loko as though it could prove to be a good potential signing for Rangers.

Kemar Roofe has been dogged by injuries recently, while Alfredo Morelos, never far away with a link with another club, is out of contract at Ibrox this summer.

That could mean the Gers need to add to their centre forward depth sooner rather than later, and Stewart’s contract situation could make him an affordable to target to do that with, while beating Celtic to a signing would no doubt be satisfying as well.

For Stewart, the chance to compete for silverware, and in European football with a club the size of Rangers, would surely be appealing too.

Would he start?

To begin with, it may be difficult for Stewart to walk straight into the side.

Antonio Colak has been outstanding since his summer arrival at Ibrox, with 14 goals in 24 games meaning he could be hard to usurp, while with the likes of Fashion Sakala and the aforementioned Roofe and Morelos,they do have some solid alternative options.

There would consequentially be plenty of competition for Stewart, but given Rangers will hope to be competing on several fronts every season, there ought to be opportunities for him as well.

Indeed, with the number of clubs that look like they could be interested in his services, the striker may need to be given some guarantees he will get game time at Ibrox, if he is to agree to this move.

What does he offer?

The main thing that Stewart would offer is of course, goals.

The striker scored 26 times in 49 league and play-off matches to fire Sunderland to promotion from League One last season, and had five in seven in the Championship at the start of this season before picking up an injury.

As a result, he would offer plenty of threat in the final third, particularly given he also has three assists this season, suggesting he can provide a creative spark as well.

Given he can operate as a lone target man as well, he could fit into the system at Rangers effectively, meaning the Sunderland man may be well worth pursuing for those in charge at Ibrox.