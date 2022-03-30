Ross Stewart from Sunderland to Norwich City: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Ross Stewart has enjoyed a breakout season in the EFL at Sunderland this term in difficult circumstances.

After Charlie Wyke’s departure the Scotsman had big shoes to fill but he has done so with aplomb and has become one of the most feared strikers in the third tier.

Sunderland have been over-relying on Stewart to come up with goals regularly in their promotion push, with few backup options or goals from other areas of the pitch, but the 25-year-old has stepped up to the plate and could go on to play a key role in their run-in.

Norwich City are eyeing a move for Stewart in the summer, as per The Sun, and it could be a move that suits the Scotsman at this stage of his career.

Is it a good potential move?

The chances are that Stewart would initially be operating on the fringes, for a Canaries side who will be hoping to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking next season.

Sunderland look a long way from securing promotion to the Championship and so in progressing his career it could be a smart move for Stewart, with Teemu Pukki coming to the end of his contract he would be in competition with Adam Idah, Jordan Hugill and Josh Sargent for a spot up front.

Would he start?

Not initially.

If Pukki signs a new deal then he will be the go to man next season, having been so successful previously in the second tier.

Stewart would have to prove himself as a better option than Sargent and Hugill, which is definitely achievable but after a significant portion of the season.

What does he offer?

Stewart’s back to goal game has come on leaps and bounds this season, bringing the likes of Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton into the game with intelligent combination play.

The Scotsman is also an underrated dribbler, though that may not translate as well to Championship level, but his key skills are his physicality and striker’s instinct.

Aerially he is a huge threat and has a knack for finding space in the 18-yard box, to which has been very profitable this term.

Whilst he also knows where the back of the net is, having notched an impressive 22 league goals this term for the Black Cats.