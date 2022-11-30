Ross Stewart from Sunderland to Middlesbrough: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

With Ross Stewart’s contract getting closer and closer to its expiration date by the day, some interesting news on the Sunderland striker has emerged in recent days.

Firstly, here on FLW, we revealed that Sunderland are now open to selling Stewart if he does not sign a new deal with the club after being offered a new deal.

That offer is said to be a lucrative one that would see the 26-year-old become the highest paid player in the team.

Interestingly, though, fellow Championship side Middlesbrough have emerged as suitors for his signature in January.

That is according to the Daily Record, who report that Michael Carrick has identified Stewart as someone that can fire Boro up the Championship table.

Is it a good potential move?

From Middlesbrough’s perspective it absolutely would be, but for Stewart, I can’t help but feel it would be a bit of a sidewards step.

Middlesbrough are not a significant step up from Sunderland at this moment in time and if he’s moving on, that is surely what he would be looking to do.

Rangers and Celtic who have previously been linked are huge clubs that can offer European football, but Boro play in the same division as Sunderland and at present, the two clubs are level on points.

Quiz: Which British club did Middlesbrough sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 BRITT ASSOMBALONGA NOTTINGHAM FOREST WATFORD

Would he start?

If fit, he would absolutely be a starter for Middlesbrough.

The club, going back to last season under Wilder, are really lacking a striker and although Chuba Akpom has stepped up so far this season, it remains to be seen whether he can do that in the long term.

Stewart hasn’t yet had a real chance to prove himself in the Championship due to injury, but, if Carrick has identified him as the man to fire the club up the standings, you have to think he’s coming in as a starter.

Not only that, but given Stewart is nailed on in the Sunderland XI when fit, why would he leave for a club where his minutes could potentially be limited?

What does he offer?

First and foremost its goals – and lots of them.

In League One last season, for example, Stewart bagged for fun at times, netting 26 goals in all competitions for the Black Cats.

He started impressively in the second tier this campaign, too, scoring five and assisting three in his first seven matches at Championship level.

Not only that, though, Stewart also works hard off the ball, willing to press when Sunderland don’t have possession, and run the channels time and time again when they do.