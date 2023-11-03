Highlights Southampton fans will be excited to see Ross Stewart back on the scoresheet for their U21 side clash against Sunderland.

Stewart is nearing a return to action and his goal in the U21 game shows positive progress towards his potential debut.

Stewart's return to full fitness could be a game-changer for Southampton's promotion hopes, providing an additional goal-scoring threat alongside Adam Armstrong.

Southampton fans will be excited to see the footage emerging from their recent U21 side clash against Sunderland.

The Saints’ underage fixtures aren’t usually big news for the club, but the fixture with the Black Cats saw Ross Stewart get back on the scoresheet.

The forward signed for the south coast club on deadline day of the previous summer transfer window last September.

The Scot arrived as part of a deal worth up to £10 million, but has yet to make a single appearance for Southampton.

An Achilles injury suffered last January has kept him out of senior action for most of 2023, but he took another big step towards a return on Friday afternoon.

What is the latest Ross Stewart fitness news?

Stewart is nearing a return to action, and took a big stride towards proving his fitness with a start over the Sunderland U21 side on Friday.

The striker got back to scoring form within seven minutes, getting on the end of a cross to poke home from close range.

This is very positive news for Russell Martin, who offered a possible timeframe for his potential debut earlier this week.

The Southampton boss is excited by the prospect of his arrival into the team, and is hopeful that he will be in the team soon.

“He’s really close,” said Martin, via the Daily Echo.

“If it’s not next week, hopefully, it will be the West Brom game.”

Stewart was an impressive figure for the Black Cats during his time with the club.

He played a crucial role in guiding the team back to the Championship with promotion in 2022.

Stewart scored an impressive 10 goals from 13 appearances in the second division last season, helping Sunderland earn a top six finish.

Where are Southampton in the Championship table?

Southampton will be hoping to earn a top six finish of their own this campaign, with Martin’s side currently fourth in the standings.

The Saints were relegated from the Premier League after over a decade in the top flight last season, so are seeking an immediate return to the division.

Form in recent weeks has been quite positive at St. Mary’s, with Martin’s team unbeaten in their last six league games, winning four and drawing two.

The gap to the automatic promotion places is 10 points, which will prove difficult to claw back but there are still 32 games remaining in the campaign.

Up next for the Saints is a trip to face Millwall at the Den on Saturday afternoon.

How important will Ross Stewart be to Southampton’s promotion hopes?

Stewart getting back to full fitness could be a game-changer for Southampton’s play-off hopes.

It could even help them make up the gap to Ipswich Town or Leicester City, if either team suffers from an extended dip in form.

Southampton already have a solid goal scorer in Adam Armstrong, who has eight from 14 games this season, the second best in the division.

Adding a second consistent goal-scoring threat could take Martin’s side to a new level.

However, there will be some concerns over whether Stewart can get back to his best, and stay there, after his recent injury issues.