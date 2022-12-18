Ross Stewart departs: 2 nightmare scenarios Sunderland will want to avoid in the January transfer window

Sunderland have now played two games since returning to Championship action, with them picking up a win followed by a defeat that came on Monday night.

The Wearsiders beat Millwall 3-0 before being beaten 2-1 by West Bromwich Albion on Monday night.

It was a game that saw Sunderland take the lead through Amad Diallo from the penalty spot before the Baggies eventually equalised through Tom Rogic with 20 minutes remaining. Carlos Corberan’s team then went on to score again, which saw the Baggies claim all three points as striker Daryl Dike headed the winner in with 10 minutes to go.

The defeat for Tony Mowbray’s side leaves them in 11th place, four points adrift of the top six, and the Wearside outfit will be looking to get back to winning ways this Saturday.

Sunderland will be preparing for their visit to the KCOM Stadium, where they will play Hull City. But as well as preparing for their busy Christmas period, Mowbray will also have one eye on the upcoming January transfer window.

The Sunderland manager will see it as an opportunity to strengthen his squad in areas that he has identified. However, here at FLW, we have taken a look at two nightmare scenarios that Sunderland will want to avoid in this transfer window…

Ross Stewart leaving

Sunderland’s sporting director has confirmed that the club is in talks over a new contract for star man Ross Stewart.

However, this hasn’t stopped clubs being linked with a move for the 26-year-old, with Championship rivals Middlesbrough the latest club to show an interest.

Rangers of the Scottish Premiership are also said to be interested in the striker, and it appears that the January transfer window is an opportunity for these clubs to solidify their interest.

Mowbray is trying to put together a side that can compete in the top half of the Championship and January will be his first chance to implement his own take on the squad as he arrived late in the summer window.

Therefore, it would be a big blow to both Mowbray and Sunderland if Stewart were to leave midway through the campaign.

The Scotsman has only played seven league games this season due to injuries, but in those seven games, he has already scored five goals and registered three assists.

Manchester United recall Amad Diallo

The Manchester Evening News reported this week that Manchester United are set to make a decision regarding Amad Diallo’s loan spell at Sunderland.

The report has stated that the Red Devils are set to make a decision after the World Cup but ahead of the January transfer window.

The winger has started to come into his own in recent weeks after a stuttering start to his loan spell. He’s featured 15 times for the Wearsiders, grabbing five goals and producing one assist, with his latest goal coming in Monday night’s 2-1 defeat.

This is the 20-year-old’s first season in the EFL, and with his impressive performances and United sacking Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as off-field issues for Jadon Sancho, Erik ten Hag is considering recalling the Ivorian.