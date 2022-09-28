Ross Stewart at Sunderland: Should he get a new contract? When does his current deal expire?

Sunderland will be looking to build upon their encouraging start to the season by securing a positive result in their showdown with Preston North End this weekend.

Currently fifth in the Championship standings, the Black Cats have accumulated seven points from the four games that new manager Tony Mowbray has overseen.

Whereas Mowbray will be able to turn to the likes of Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke for inspiration on Saturday, Ross Stewart will not be available for this fixture.

The Scotland international sustained a thigh injury ahead of Sunderland’s recent meeting with Middlesbrough and may not make his return to action until after the World Cup due to the severity of this issue.

Here, we have decided to assess whether Stewart deserves a new contract at Sunderland and take a look at when his current deal expires…

Should he get a new contract?

Signed by Sunderland in January 2021, Stewart produced a host of fantastic performances last season as he helped the club secure promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

In the 49 league games that he participated in, the forward managed to find the back of the net on 26 occasions.

Stewart has backed up these sensational displays by illustrating that he is capable of excelling in the second-tier.

Before sustaining his injury setback, the forward scored five goals in seven appearances whilst he also chipped in with three assists for his team-mates.

Taking his outstanding form into consideration, Sunderland would be foolish not to do everything in their power to convince Stewart to extend his stay at the Stadium of Light.

If the forward signs a new deal, he could potentially play a major role for the Black Cats in the coming years as they aim to secure a return to the Premier League.

When does his current deal expire?

Stewart’s current deal is set to run until 2023.

However, Sunderland do possess the option to extend his stay for another 12 months due to a clause included in his contract.

In a recent interview with The Northern Echo, Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has confirmed that talks are ongoing with Stewart over a new contract.

The Black Cats will be hoping that progress can be made regarding these talks in the not-too-distant future as Stewart is one of the most important members of their squad.

