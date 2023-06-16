Former Leeds United captain Ross McCormack has opened up on his terse relationship with former owner Massimo Cellino.

Cellino took over the Whites in chaotic and controversial fashion, agreeing a deal to purchase Leeds on deadline day of the 2014 January transfer window.

Instead of waiting for EFL approval to finalise the deal, the Italian acted swiftly to dismiss then manager Brian McDermott from his position despite the team being in the fight for promotion.

McCormack spent the day doing interviews for Sky Sports News as part of their deadline day coverage, in which he backed McDermott as the right man for the job before having a move of his own to Cardiff City collapse in the closing hours of the day.

What has Ross McCormack said about Massimo Cellino?

Speaking about the former owner, he criticised his lack of communication with the club captain.

The now 36-year-old explained the situation on deadline day, ultimately praising the fans for their role in supporting McDermott.

“A lot of the players in the squad loved the manager and Gibbo [McDermott’s assistant, Nigel Gibbs],” said McCormack, via The Athletic.

“Really loved them.

“We were doing well at Christmas, in the play-offs.

“Then a load of nonsense starts above us and it all falls away.

“If you’re bright, it’s not very hard to put two and two together and see why that was.

“Massimo never actually spoke to me himself.

“I hardly ever spoke to him or heard from him.

“He was a bit like that.

“I don’t think ‘coward’ is a fair word to use, but put it this way: if you make decisions, at least face up to them yourself.

“Everyone had told me that a bid was going in from Cardiff and was being accepted.

“‘Get yourself down to Elland Road because time’s tight’.

“That’s why I was there.

“There was no transfer request or whatever, it wasn’t my call, but the stuff I said on Sky — I was speaking out because I felt the manager was being treated unfairly.

“I look at it now as me being the only person with a set of bollocks to stand up and say it like it was.

“Everybody else just stayed in their own lane, said very little and let things happen because it was easier that way.

“I wasn’t like that. It went too far.

“The next day, I scored a hat-trick against Huddersfield and the fans chanted for Brian to come back, which he did.

“So I hear people say ‘you did this and you did that on deadline day’, but the crowd had Brian’s back, too, so what’s the difference?

“I was his captain, I thought he was getting hung out to dry.”

Leeds ultimately went on to finish 15th in the table, slipping into the bottom half of the standings.

McDermott’s side finished 15 points adrift of the play-off places.

What happened to Ross McCormack and Massimo Cellino?

McCormack departed Elland Road at the end of that season, signing for Fulham following their relegation to the Championship.

The striker has now retired from playing football, finishing his career with Aldershot Town from 2020 to 2021.

Meanwhile, Cellino has since sold the club and has moved onto the ownership of Italian side Brescia.

Cellino sold Leeds in 2017 to fellow Italian Andrea Radrizzani, who has now agreed to sell the club to 49ers Enterprises with the deal awaiting EFL approval.