Highlights Ross McCormack says Leeds manager Daniel Farke should not make any changes to his side following their 3-0 win over Watford on Saturday.

Several of Leeds' regular starters so far this season were absent from the first XI for that victory over the Hornets.

However, McCormack does not want to see those players walk straight back into the side against Southampton at the weekend.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke should not reverse the changes he made to his side for their 3-0 win over Watford last time out when they face Southampton on Saturday.

That's according to the club's former striker Ross McCormack, who says that sticking with the same side will help maintain competition within the Whites' squad.

What changes did Farke make to his Leeds side against Watford?

Farke made several changes to his side for Saturday's victory over the Hornets, from the goalless draw with Hull City in the previous match.

Tottenham loanee Joe Rodon was suspended after being sent off against the Tigers, with Liam Cooper taking his place in the centre of defence.

Meanwhile, Luke Ayling dropped to the bench, with Sam Byram coming into the side - and scoring - to take one of the full-back roles, while Glen Kamara replaced Archie Gray in the centre of midfield.

Both Ayling and Gray had started every league games this season for Leeds prior to that win over the Hornets.

Rodon meanwhile, had been named in the starting lineup for each of the club's last five league matches, before being ruled out of that clash with Watford as he served his one-match ban.

But while that trio are all in contention to return when Leeds resume their push for promotion away at Southampton on Saturday afternoon, McCormack believes they should not walk straight back into the side at St Mary's.

What has McCormack said about Farke's Leeds selection headache against Southampton?

Given Ayling, Rodon and Gray have all been regular features in the first XI for Leeds so far this season, there may be an expectation for them to go straight back into the lineup against the Saints.

However, McCormack believes that Farke should not bring the trio straight back in for trip to the south coast, due to the message it could send to other members of the Leeds squad.

Speaking about the dilemma the Leeds boss is facing over potential recalls for those three players, McCormack - who scored 58 goals in 158 games for the club between 2010 and 2014 - told BBC Radio Leeds: “If you ask me what I’d do if I was the manager, personally I won’t change a thing.

“It sends out the wrong sort of message, no matter even if you had your best game of the season, these players are still going to come back into the team.

“Whereas, if you keep some of your better players on the bench, sends out a message to the boys who have come into the team, if you come into the team, you play well and then you keep your place.

“That will drive them on. Guys like Rodon and Ayling will probably be training next week not expecting to come into the team after that performance.

“But they are experienced enough guys to know that performance is not going to be every week.”

Following that win over Watford, Leeds now sit sixth in the Championship table, having taken 13 points from their eight Championship games so far this season.

Should Farke stick with the Leeds lineup that beat Watford against Southampton?

It does seem as though McCormack has a point with he is saying here about Farke's selection for the trip to Southampton.

If the Leeds manager does stick with the team he named against Watford for this game, it will show those that are less regular starters, that they can earn a place in the side if they perform well when given the chance.

That ought to then serve as motivation for them to up their game when they do get in the side, which should in turn then give the Whites the best chance of picking up positive results in those matches.

Indeed, given that win over Watford was perhaps Leeds' best performance so far this season, it could be argued that there is little reason for Farke to make any changes from that victory anyway, regardless of who was and who was not in the starting lineup for it.