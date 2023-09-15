Highlights Hull City have made an impressive start to the season, amassing 10 points from 15 available, creating optimism among Tigers supporters.

The signing of Jaden Philogene for £5m has increased the hype around the club, and he could make his debut against Coventry City.

Key performers for Hull City include Ozan Tufan and Liam Delap, who have been responsible for six of the team's nine goals this season. The next two games against Coventry and Leeds are important benchmarks for Hull City to assess their performance.

Hull City have made an impressive start to this Championship season, amassing a total of 10 points from 15 available, giving Tigers supporters a cause for potential optimism.

After making 11 signings in the window, with the most notable being the £5m capture of Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa, hype around the East Yorkshire club has increased tenfold. The winger could also be in line for a debut on Friday night against Coventry City.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

How have Hull City started this season?

Compared to this early stage of last season, Hull have picked up two more points after as many games in 2022/23, which saw a false dawn under Shota Arveladze.

Despite being dominated by fellow fast-starters Norwich City on the opening day in terms of stats, Rosenior's side have bounced back from what they would describe as an injustice after Adam Idah's 96th minute winner.

The most impressive performances have come in a 4-2 victory against Sheffield Wednesday, including an Ozan Tufan hat-trick, and ending Leicester City's 100% record two weeks ago with Liam Delap scoring his second for the club before limiting Enzo Maresca's side to an array of half chances, despite the Foxes recording 21 attempts.

Aside, the Tigers flattered to deceive against Bristol City in their previous home game, conceding a further 19 shots. Despite the "bravery and fearlessness" subsequently shown against Leicester the two games have played a huge factor in Hull giving away the third highest amount of chances on average so far with 17.4 - only Blackburn and Plymouth have conceded more.

Who have been Hull City's best performers so far this season?

Ozan Tufan has been Hull's standout performer so far this campaign alongside Liam Delap, with the duo responsible for six of the Tigers' nine goals so far this season, with the Turkish midfielder averaging a goal every 1.19 games as per FootyStats.

However, he was absent for their victory in the East Midlands and looks unlikely to return on Friday night as he recovers from a thigh issue. This highlights the mental strength of the rest of the team in that 1-0 success, with many skeptical of Hull's chances pre-game even before this absence was made public.

As for Delap, it seems that he has found a temporary home where he can play to his strengths and, in doing so, benefit the side's overall game. With two goals for Hull and a further strike on debut for England's U21 side vs Luxembourg, the 20-year-old has already set about silencing his critics after two prior loan spells at Stoke and Preston which were underwhelming.

Delap added one assist, supplying Tufan's goal against Bristol City after a great dart to the right flank, highlighting how good his link-up play has been so far, with 1.8 key passes in the opening five outings, as per WhoScored.

How important are Hull City's next two games?

Regarding the upcoming double-header against Coventry and Leeds, it gives the head coach two of the biggest benchmarks to assess his own side subject to the end results.

Coventry are a side which Hull would love to emulate, having gone about their business strategically under Mark Robins as they look to challenge for promotion again after the departures of Gyokeres and Hamer.

The Sky Blues sit four points behind Hull going into the fixture, but Rosenior believes that their results haven't matched their performances.

“They've looked really good. They don't have the points tally they deserve for their performances," the Tigers boss said in his presser.

“I really like Mark Robins. I think he's an outstanding person first and foremost and a top, top manager.”

Mark Robins' side have averaged 15.2 shots per game so far, so the Hull rearguard will have to stand firm yet again, especially facing off against Ellis Simms and one-time target Haji Wright.

Hull also took four points from the two games against Coventry last season, including a 3-2 victory at the MKM Stadium.

As for the Leeds contest, Hull should go into this Yorkshire Derby fancying their chances, but being mindful that Daniel Farke has now had a further two weeks to gel his squad together after a turbulent return to the second tier.

The firepower in Farke's attack is ultimately one of the best the Championship can offer on paper, but so far only Ipswich Town have bore the brunt of Joel Piroe, Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter. Defensively, Leeds have kept just the solitary clean sheet this campaign, like City at the time of writing, so all the elements are there for a pulsating contest.

How many points should Hull City target?

You can't blame the Hull fans for heading into these fixtures with a buzz after the unexpected victory at the King Power, but these two games will test the metal of the squad.

Two draws would not be the end of the world, as it would mean the MKM has only seen one victory for the away side in its last 16 games, emphasising the solid foundations put in place throughout Rosenior's tenure.

Both games present their own unique challenges, and the Leeds fixture in particular is one where Tigers fans will be desperate for all three points.

Four points is definitely a realistic target to keep Hull's positive momentum on track, but a maximum would give fans a real sense of belief.

Both matches have seen tickets surpass the 20,000 mark in sales, so expect two big atmospheres in East Yorkshire.