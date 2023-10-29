Highlights Jaden Philogene continued his impressive form by scoring a stunning solo goal for Hull City against Preston North End.

Despite missing some earlier chances, Philogene's perseverance paid off as he found the back of the net in the second half.

With seven goal contributions already this season, Philogene has become a key performer for Hull City and their fans hope he can help them push for the play-offs.

Jaden Philogene is proving to be one of the signings of the summer as far as the Championship is concerned, and he added to his recent string of fine performances against Preston on Saturday.

How did Jaden Philogene perform for Hull City against Preston North End?

The 21-year-old continued where he left off in a 2-0 success against Birmingham City in midweek after a stunning curling effort at St Andrew's, scoring the only goal of the game after 68 minutes.

The tricky winger picked up possession just inside the North End half before dancing his way past Jordan Storey and Brad Potts, whom he had the beating off for the majority of proceedings before composing himself just inside the area, arrowing his effort past Freddie Woodman and going in off the inside of the post.

"We got around him" - Rosenior on half-time motivation

Prior to his stunning effort, the summer signing from Aston Villa could have been forgiven for cursing his luck after two golden chances fell in his path but weren't taken by himself or a teammate.

The first of those came moments before half-time after being sent through on goal , but despite rounding Woodman, Philogene was reluctant to take a shot on, before his eventual layoff couldn't be finished off by those in Black and Amber who arrived in the box.

However, Tigers boss Liam Rosenior used his man-managerial nouse to good effect during the interval, giving his wide man extra motivation ahead of a fine second-half display.

“That is the learning of a young player." Rosenior said post-match via the Yorkshire Post.

"He was so disappointed in the changing room afterwards, and we got around him as a group and said: ‘That next one will go in’.

Ultimately it could have been one of those days when nothing would fall right for the winger, but his perseverance was eventually rewarded, leaving Rosenior to continue his praise.

"The next one did not go in because the goalkeeper made a great save. So he saved his best until last, and it was an unbelievable individual goal and that’s what he is capable of.

What did Jaden Philogene make of his own performance?

Speaking to Tigers+ post match, Philogene was quizzed about his emotion when the ball found the bottom corner.

"Who wouldn't! (enjoy see it go in).

"In the first half I had opportunities that I missed. I was angry so I had to take it all out on that one.

When asked about what was said during the interval, he echoed Rosenior's sentiments that the side felt it was a missed opportunity.

"I should've just shot and took the chance.

"Everyone knew we should've been at least one or two goals in front with the chances we created." Philogene added.

What are Jaden Philogene's stats so far this season?

The winger has now garnered a total of seven goal contributions since his summer move, quickly endearing himself to the Tigers faithful.

Jaden Philogene G/A (As of October 29th Goals Assists Stoke City 1-3 Hull City (September 24th) 1 Hull City 1-1 Plymouth Argyle (September 30th) 1 Millwall 2-2 Hull City (October 7th) 1 1 Hull City 1-2 Southampton (October 21st) 1 Birmingham City 0-2 Hull City (October 25th) 1 Hull City 1-0 Preston North End (October 28th) 1

Based on WhoScored statistics, he has also been City's top performer so far this season, averaging a rating of 7.5/10. Continuing to be a key asset in wide areas, the England U21's international has averaged 3.4 shots per game and a passing accuracy of 80% to match his overall output.

It's clear to many that his ceiling is streets ahead of where he finds himself at present, and Hull fans will be hoping his consistency is enough to make a consistent charge for the play-offs.

Who is Hull City's highest earner?

What next for Hull City?

Hull will look to record a third win on the bounce next weekend when they travel to West Bromwich Albion and look to end their winless run at the Hawthorns which stretches back to October 2008.