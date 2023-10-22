Leeds United's 2023-24 season is now picking up a head of steam after a slow start to their return to the Championship.

Daniel Farke had a tough opening few weeks at Elland Road, but he now finds his side in third position in the table, having only lost once in their previous 10 league outings.

They've had to do it the hard way sometimes though, and after being 2-0 down at Carrow Road against Norwich City on Saturday, the Whites unleashed a second half comeback on the Canaries to win 3-2, thanks mostly to Crysensio Summerville's late brace.

It has certainly been an interesting first few months in the job for Farke with Leeds, who underwent a lot of change not just on the pitch over the summer but off it as well.

Having been sole owner of United for six years, Andrea Radrizzani decided to sell up his majority stake in the West Yorkshire club, with minority owners - 49ers Enterprises - buying the Italian out.

The business arm of the NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers have added several high-profile athletes to their group as minority investors of Leeds, including NBA star Russell Westbrook and major-winning golf pair Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

And it has now been revealed that they also wanted another superstar in the form of Rory McIlroy to join them, but he had to turn down the approach.

Why did Rory McIlroy turn down Leeds United investment?

Unlike his fellow PGA Tour team-mates Spieth and Thomas, McIlroy decided not to get involved with 49ers Enterprises simply because of his allegiences to Man United.

The Red Devils and Leeds have a bitter cross-county rivalry and McIlroy did not feel as though he could get on board at Elland Road - although he would love to be a shareholder at Old Trafford.

"Sports stars are becoming more savvy and really trying to use their money in the right way," McIlroy told the BBC after he was asked about the potential Leeds move.

"They asked me if I wanted to come on board and I was like, as a Man United fan, can't go anywhere near that.

"If another opportunity comes my way I will definitely look at it.

"To be able to own even a tiny, tiny, tiny percentage of the club you grew up cheering on would be very cool."

What is Rory McIlroy's net worth?

If McIlroy were to have decided to put his Man United allegiances to one side in the name of business, then he would have added significant wealth to the already current rich ownership model at Leeds.

The Sunday Times Rich List of 2023 has estimated McIlroy's net worth to be that of £200 million, which he has earned from his golfing career and also lucrative sponsorship deals.

The net worth was bolstered by £60 million for the updated list, which shows that the Northern Irishman is an incredibly rich individual and some of that money could be used to be a minority owner somewhere - it just won't be Leeds.

They have Spieth and Thomas on board though - two golfing professionals who have made a lot of money already in their own right - and there could be more to come in the future as athletes look to invest in football.