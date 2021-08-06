Roos starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Huddersfield Town

Derby County begin their Sky Bet Championship campaign on the back of a chaotic pre-season tomorrow.

The Rams avoided relegation to League One by the skin of their teeth last season, but look set for another tough year in the second tier.

Wayne Rooney, due to off-field issues, has been unable to strengthen his playing squad ahead of the new campaign, with a number of trialists taking to the field in pre-season.

Rooney is still scrambling around trying to bring new players into the club ahead of tomorrow’s opening day clash with Huddersfield Town at Pride Park.

A number of youngsters are set to make up the rest of the squad tomorrow, but in terms of a starting line-up, what could we see?

Speaking in this afternoon’s press conference, Rooney confirmed that Ryan Allsop is set to be signed up by the club, but Kelle Roos will start tomorrow afternoon.

Roos will start in goal tomorrow with Allsop on the bench. Rooney still wants Marshall to be part of the group and push those two for the starting spot. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) August 6, 2021

Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman are also set to be signed up by the club, providing much-needed depth at the back.

Elsewhere, the likes of Tom Lawrence, Graeme Shinnie and Colin Kazim-Richards are all set to feature, and the rest of the team is likely to pick itself.

Predicted Derby XI: Roos; Byrne, Davies, Stearman, Buchanan; Shinnie, Bird; Sibley, Lawrence, Jozwiak; Kazim-Richards.