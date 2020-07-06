‘Rooney who?’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans enthralled as Derby flashpoint emerges

Nottingham Forest were unable to claim bragging rights over Derby County for the third time this season, after drawing 1-1 with the Rams on Saturday.

Forest took the lead through Joe Lolley on 12 minutes, and looked like they would hold onto all three points after producing a solid performance for large parts of the encounter at Pride Park.

Martyn Waghorn was even sent off for Derby in the 94th minute following a challenge on Ryan Yates, but a late Wayne Rooney free-kick led to Chris Martin bundling over the line from close-range on 97 minutes.

Do these 11 celebrities support Nottingham Forest?

1 of 11 Does James Dean Bradfield support Nottingham Forest? Yes No

Forest had thrown away two points just like that after dominating throughout, with Rooney failing to have too much of an influence on his side’s performance.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side now sit nine points off the automatic promotion places, ahead of Tuesday night’s clash with Fulham who sit one place above the Reds in fourth.

Lolley, meanwhile, was a constant threat for the Reds, and deserved his goal when he fired in from 25 yards.

A flashpoint has emerged following the weekend’s clash between these two bitter rivals, with Forest posting a short clip of Lolley nutmegging Rooney before being tripped by the latter.

It’s a clip that has left plenty of Forest fans enthralled, and here’s what they had to say in response…

Not only megged him but stole the Greggs pasty he’d got stashed under his shirt . — I NeedADream-Y1choir (@castusthered) July 6, 2020

Rooney who? — Rhys (@Rhys77899050) July 6, 2020

I think I genuinely love Joe Lolley. Genuinely. — GrouseDad (@Confusedbytech1) July 6, 2020

Lolleh, mwah. Luv ya lolleh — Spencer Newnes (@NewnesSpencer) July 6, 2020

HAHAHA LOVE YOU ADMIN — djackson720 (@DylanJackson02) July 6, 2020

Brilliant 😂😂 — Robot (@Robot1983) July 6, 2020

Megnuts! — Sean Wells (@Mr_Spaceman) July 6, 2020

Give the admin a pay rise. — Warren Allsworth (@warrenallsworth) July 6, 2020

This tweet is not approved by Sky Sports, could you delete it please, thanks. — Dan* (@growupdan) July 6, 2020