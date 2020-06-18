Rooney in: The Derby County XI we expect Cocu to play v Millwall on Saturday

Derby County will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results when competitive action returns to the Championship.

Phillip Cocu’s side are currently sat 12th in the second tier standings, and are five points adrift of the play-off places with nine matches remaining this term.

Derby are set to take on play-off chasing rivals Millwall this weekend, in a game that could go a long way in deciding which team are to mount a serious challenge for a top-six finish.

Ben Hamer is likely to retain his place in the starting XI for Phillip Cocu’s side, and will be hoping he can put in some strong performances in the remainder of his loan spell with the club.

Matt Clarke is a certain starter, and will be a crucial player from now until the end of this year’s campaign for the Rams, as they look to challenge for a top-six finish.

Andre Wisdom has captained Derby in their most recent matches, but could pass the armband over to Wayne Rooney if he is to return to the side. But Wisdom is highly likely to partner Clarke in defence for the game against Millwall, where they’ll be tested throughout by Matt Smith.

Craig Forsyth has put in some strong performances for the Rams when he’s been involved, and will be kept busy by Jed Wallace at left-back.

Jayden Bogle has been a regular in the Derby team this season, and will be hoping he can prove to be effective at both ends of the pitch.

Max Bird has been hugely impressive in his breakthrough season with the Rams, and has been linked with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window. He’ll be keen to build on some strong showings.

Wayne Rooney could come back into the starting XI having been ruled out through injury before the break from competitive action. Duane Holmes has recently returned to Derby training, but is unlikely to replace either Bird or Rooney in the starting XI just yet.

Jason Knight is another Derby youngster that has caught the eye with some impressive showings this term, and will be eager to prove himself in senior football from now until the end of the season.

Tom Lawrence is likely to start on the other wing, having previously picked up an injury against Manchester United in their FA Cup clash before competitive action was called to a halt.

Martyn Waghorn could operate in a more central role for Phillip Cocu’s men in place of Louie Sibley, who might have to make do with a spot on the substitutes bench.

Chris Martin is likely to lead the line for Derby despite uncertainty over his future at the club. The striker has reportedly turned down a short-term extension on his contract, as his future remains ‘up in the air’ heading into the summer.