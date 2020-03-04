‘Room for improvement’ – Assessing Stuart McCall’s third spell with Bradford City so far: Six pointer

Bradford City parted company with Gary Bowyer earlier this season, after a dismal run of form saw the Bantams slide down the fourth-tier standings.

They were relegated into League Two after a poor season in League One, and would have been targeting a swift return back into the third-tier.

The club appointed Stuart McCall as Bowyer’s replacement, and will be hoping that he can be the manager to lead them back into League One this season.

In our latest FLW Six Pointer, we look into Bradford City’s results since McCall took charge of the Bantams for a third time in his managerial career.

Were your surprised to see McCall appointed for a third time with Bradford City?

“I was certainly surprised.

“There probably were better options out there for Bradford, but they needed someone who knows the club inside and out. McCall definitely fits that description.

“He might not have been the most aspiring of appointments by the club, but he could be good enough to get them promoted back into League One at the first time of asking.”

Were they right to part company with Gary Bowyer when they did?

“Absolutely.

“Bowyer seemed to run out of ideas with the Bradford in League Two, and the supporters had lost patience with him after a dismal run of results in the fourth-tier.

“The expectation for the Bantams was for them to get promoted back into League Two, and Bowyer didn’t cope well with that this season.

“The club definitely made the right call in getting rid of Bowyer when they did, as it has allowed McCall to have a good enough amount of time to make an impact on the team.”

How have results been since McCall took charge of the Bantams?

“Since McCall was appointed, Bradford have lost twice, won twice and drawn once, which shows there is definitely room for improvement.

“Their away form is something that definitely needs to change at the earliest of opportunities, otherwise they won’t stand a chance in winning promotion into League One this season.

“They’re currently sat ninth in the League Two standings at the moment, and are two points adrift of the play-off places, which are certainly an achievable target this term.”

Are they still missing a striker to fill the void left by James Vaughan?

“In a short answer, yes.

“I’m still baffled by the club’s decision to loan James Vaughan to League One struggles Tranmere Rovers, as I thought he could have been the man to fire the Bantams to promotion this season.

“Add to this the fact that they also sold Eoin Doyle to Swindon, it’s a bizarre one to say the least. The likes of Clayton Donaldson and Lee Novak need to step up and perform to a high standard on a consistent basis now though, and they might just be able to edge McCall’s side over the line to promotion.”

Have they got a tough promotion run-in ahead?

“They’ve got some tricky fixtures still to come, and they need to show they can compete with their promotion rivals.

“Bradford are still set to face the likes of Crewe Alexandra and Exeter City, and they need to come away with something to show for their efforts in those games.

“It’s certainly not an easy run-in to have towards the end of the season, but it’s the ideal time for them to close the gap on their promotion rivals.

“They’re only two points adrift of the top-seven in League Two, so they’ll definitely fancy their chances of finishing inside the play-off places.”

Do you think they’ll win promotion with McCall in charge this season?

“I think they’ll sneak into the play-off places to be honest.

“Bradford just need to find some consistency in their performances, and I think they’ll manage to win promotion into League One this season via the play-offs.

“It’s a real fight at the top of the table though, and McCall will be hoping that he can get the best out of his players ahead of the promotion run-in.”