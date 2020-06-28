Roofe, Delph and Richards react to Kalvin Phillips social post following Leeds United’ win over Fulham

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship table with a 3-0 win over Fulham at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Whites took the lead through Patrick Bamford in the first-half, as the forward fired home clinically from inside the penalty area.

Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison then found the back of the net in the second-half as Leeds took a sizeable step towards achieving promotion into the Premier League this term.

It means that Leeds are now eight points clear of third-placed Brentford with seven matches remaining in this year’s campaign, so the Elland Road faithful could be forgiven for having one eye on life back in the Premier League.

One player that has played a key role in their promotion bid to date is Kalvin Phillips, with the midfielder being a regular in Marcelo Bielsa’s starting XI this season.

Phillips took to Instagram following the win over Fulham, and expressed his delight at coming away with an important three points to show for their efforts.

A number of famous faces in football were quick to respond to Phillips’ social post, with the likes of Kemar Roofe, Micah Richards and Fabian Delph being just some of the names to react to Leeds’ important victory on the day.

Leeds take on Luton Town in their next match, and will be hoping they can pick up another three points to strengthen their grip on top-spot in the Championship.

The Verdict:

It’s a crucial win for Leeds.

There will have been fears that they might suffer a slump in results after a defeat to Cardiff City last weekend, so it was vital that they picked up three points against Fulham on Saturday.

Phillips has been a key member of the Leeds squad this season, and he’ll be confident of building on a number of impressive performances so far this season.

He’s more than capable of adjusting to the step up to the Premier League next season if Leeds are to win promotion this term.

It’s good to see some famous faces praising the midfielder for his recent displays for the Yorkshire-based club.