Ronnie Edwards to Tottenham: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

With the transfer window set to open following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign, it will be intriguing to see whether Tottenham Hotspur decide to engage in some business this summer.

One of the individuals who has recently been linked with a move to the Premier League outfit is Ronnie Edwards.

According to Football Insider, Spurs have been keeping tabs on the Peterborough United defender as they line up a swoop.

Here, we have decided to take a look at whether this is a good potential move for Spurs, assess whether Edwards would start in the top-flight for the club and give an insight into what he would offer from his centre-back role.

Is it a good potential move?

This could be a good move for Tottenham if Edwards is being viewed as a long-term project by the club as he unquestionably possesses a great deal of potential.

During the current campaign, the centre-back has gained a great deal of experience by featuring on 29 occasions for Peterborough in the Championship.

Still only 19-years-old, there is plenty of time for Edwards to be moulded into a player who will be capable of delivering the goods at the highest level for Antonio Conte’s side.

Would he start?

If Edwards seals a move to Tottenham this summer, he may be forced to watch on from the substitutes bench for the majority of his debut season at the club due to the presence of Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies who has been deployed as a centre-back by Conte.

Dier has made strides in terms of his consistency this season whilst Romero is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.91 in the Premier League.

By impressing Conte in training, Edwards could eventually be given the opportunity to showcase his talent by featuring in Tottenham’s back-three.

What does he offer?

Edwards has demonstrated a willingness to engage with attackers this season as he has made 1.7 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per league game (according to WhoScored).

The defender is very assured whilst in possession of the ball as he has completed 89.3% of his passes in the Championship.

One area that Edwards will need to improve upon if he does indeed seal a move to Tottenham is his aerial ability as he has only won 0.7 duels per match for Peterborough in the second-tier.