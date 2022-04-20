Ronnie Edwards to Crystal Palace: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

After coming up through Barnet’s academy, Ronnie Edwards made the move to Peterborough United in 2020 and this season has made his impact on the first team making 31 Championship appearances at only 19-years-old.

With Peterborough looking set to go down, it seems as though Edwards will continue to progress upwards instead as the centre-back has been attracting Premier League interest.

Initially it was reported that Tottenham were the team interested in Edwards but the Daily Mail have reported that Crystal Palace are now interested in the youngster too.

What do we know so far?

The Daily Mail reported that Patrick Vieira is looking to bring the young defender to his Crystal Palace team after making use of young talent in his squad this season in the likes of Conor Gallagher, Marc Guehi and Tyrick Mitchell.

Not only has Ronnie Edwards been able to show his talent regularly in the Championship this season but he also got the opportunity to prove himself at a top level, as his side faced Manchester City in the FA Cup.

The player was 18-years-old at the time and played the game limiting Manchester City to only two goals against them.

As he looks to improve his side next season to push further up the table, Vieira will be keen on the England youth player to come in as a bright prospect who still has plenty of time to grow his game too.

Is it likely to happen?

Following Peterborough’s relegation to League One that looks set to happen, it’s hard to see Edwards staying with the Posh given the level of interest in him.

At such a young age, this is a great chance for him to continue to progress his career which has happened at a really quick rate since joining Peterborough considering he hadn’t yet broken into Barnet’s first team when he moved to the Posh.

Obviously Tottenham will be an exciting prospect for Edwards if they maintain their interest in the player but given the job Vieira’s done this season and by using the young players at his disposal, Crystal Palace may be a more attractive move with the thought of a more regular chance of playing in mind.